BARING, Mo. — A Kirksville man was injured in a Thursday morning crash west of Barng.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol sid a 2006 Massey Ferguson 7485 tractor driven by Clair L. Burkholder, 32, of Baring, and a 2022 Dodge Durango driven by Steve L. Pennington, 56, of Kirksville, were heading east at 7:33 a.m. on Mo. 11, 3 miles west of Baring. The patrol said the tractor attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.