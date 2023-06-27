MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Kentucky driver was injured in a single-car crash in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kia Rio driven by Roger W. Sutherland, 54, of Radcliff, Ky. was heading east on Missouri Highway A just west of Hatch Road in Ralls County when the Kia went off the side of the road around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The Kia hit an embankment before overturning and hitting a tree. Sutherland was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Sutherland was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Monroe City Ambulance, and Monroe City Fire Department.
