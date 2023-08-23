HANNIBAL — Three important Hannibal tourism attractions have remained closed for two seasons, since the passing of Steve and Jacklyn Karlock in 2021.
The Karlocks lived for a number of years in Ventura, Calif., where they were involved in the amusement and novelty business. They moved to Hannibal pre-2016, and not only renovated an historic house at 207 N. Maple, but also invested in two existing tourism businesses, and established a third.
Steve Karlock died Aug. 3, 2021, at the age of 80. Jacklyn Karlock died Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 76.
Today, Big River Train Town, located at 320 N. Third, and The Haunted House and Wax Museum, at 215 Hill, are listed for sale by Coldwell Banker.
Karlocks Kars and Pop Culture, located at 114 S. Third, which featured the Karlocks’ personal collection of cars, vintage toys, neon signs, gas pumps, jukeboxes and other slices of nostalgia, has remained closed basically since the Karlocks’ passing.
The three business buildings are owned by Karlock Family Trust.
The family home, located at 207 N. Maple, has been sold.
Trevor McDonald, sales and marketing manager for the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau, said that their office frequently fields questions about these closed businesses.
“We know a lot of people enjoyed those attractions,” McDonald said. “They (especially) miss the wax museum, which has been a mainstay in our town,” since the early 1970s.
“We’re definitely open for any possibilities to bring new life to these attractions,” he said. “We are keeping an eye on ways to move these attractions forward, whatever that will be.”
“Steve and Jackie Karlock took a lot of care with these businesses, and poured their personal attention into them,” McDonald said.
While Train Town and the Haunted House are located in the center of Hannibal’s historic district, the car museum is located three blocks to the south, at 114 South Third. This building is unique in that it was constructed in the late 1890s, and during its history it is best remembered as a grocery warehouse.
The Loafers Car Club, which hosts its car show on Church Street, on the street adjacent to the car museum, continues that tradition; the last event staged there in early August 2023.
The Train Town museum is located in a remodeled building where M.E. Pennewell operated a gas station until the 1970s.
The Haunted House was originally established in the east half of its current duplex, 215 Hill Street, circa 1970 by the Amusement Centers Inc., Wax Museum and Novelties. It later expanded to fill both halves of the duplex. Wilma K. Arthaud managed the museum for 30 years, until her retirement in 1998.
When the Karlocks owned the Haunted House business, one half housed 28 life-size, hand-carved figures, and the other half was a holiday gift shop.
An interesting article on the changing times of the amusement industry was published in the Sept. 27, 1995 edition of the Los Angeles Times. The county was trying to remove all cigarette vending machines from the county.
“Steven Karlock, the owner of Ventura County Amusement Services Inc., said he owned two or three cigarette vending machines in the county’s unincorporated areas. Karlock said he used to own about 80 machines countywide, but said that number has dropped to less than 10 in recent years because of strong, nationwide anti smoking sentiment.”
The Courier-Post reached out to the Karlocks’ daughter for comment on her parents’ businesses in Hannibal, but she did not return a phone message in time for inclusion for this article’s publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.