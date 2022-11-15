Kairos Hope to host a busy December

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Kairos Hope wants to decorate your Christmas Tree.
The Christian recovery home for survivors of sexual trauma is hosting its second Festival of Trees which serves as a fundraiser for the group.
The decorated trees are donated by area businesses, churches, organizations and individuals. Attendees are encouraged to bid on their favorite tree through a silent auction.
The event will begin the evening of Thanksgiving and run each weekend until Dec. 4 at the Opera House Antiques & Uniques located at 112 Summer St. in Monroe City. The event will be open daily 2-10 p.m. and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
The funds raised allow the organization to continue helping women in recovery.
“They never see a bill, their family never sees a bill, and their insurance never sees a bill,” said Eryka McMillan, founder and director of Kairos Hope. She added that they do not receive government funding, “It is fully funded by churches and individuals who believe in our mission.”
McMillan explained in a post on the Kairos Hope Facebook page that the average cost of a women’s stay is about $1,000 a month for food, shelter, around-the-clock staff support, clinical counseling, Biblical training, educational opportunities, and transitional care.
“If we don’t have the funds to provide, they won’t get healing and they won't be able to enter one of the big programs,” she said. “Finding people willing to support is important.”
She said the Festival of Trees is also a fun way to introduce the organization to local businesses and organizations and to meet more members of the community.
There is space for more trees available if a business, organization or individual if anyone wants to donate a tree to the cause. The deadline for trees is Nov. 22.
Kairos Hope is also hosting an open house to allow the community to come in, see the house decorated for Christmas, and learn about what they do. The event will be on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
And for anyone who is interested in learning more about trauma recovery, join Kairos Hope for Hope, Trauma & Recovery Training on Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m. This is training is for those who want to know more about trauma and recovery. This training will also be for staff and for those who would like to volunteer as part of Kairos Collective.
More information about Kairos Hope and the Festival of Trees are available by contacting info@kairoshope.org, calling or texting 217-891-6662 or by visiting revovery.kairoshope.org or the Kairos Hope Monroe City Facebook page.
