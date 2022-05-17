Kairos Hope looks to the community for support

NORTHEAST MISSOURI — When a woman walks into Kairos Hope, she is welcomed home with open arms.
From women taking steps to recover from sexual abuse that happened when they were young, to women who have been trapped in trafficking for years, there is hope for all who walk through the door at Kairos Hope.
And their first hint at healing is in the welcome package they receive when they enter their bedroom.
From lotions, slippers, sweet treats and a letter from a supporter wishing them well on their journey to healing, Eryka Mabus, founder of Kairos Hope, said their goal is to make them feel at home right away.
“As soon as they walk in the door, our goal is to make them feel as welcome and loved as possible,” said Kairos Hope founder Eryka Mabus. “Those kinds of things just to make their room homey when they walk in.”
Kairos Hope, which opened in January and welcomed their first resident last March, is a Christian recovery home for woman who have been victims of sexual trauma. They currently have applicants in the waiting process.
Some women are homeless while others have children in foster care they are striving to reunite with. But when they arrive, Kairos Hope is their home.
The program typically runs from six to nine months but can be longer depending on the needs of the woman. Mabus said they are giving those months over to their recovery.
“What we tell them is taking six to nine months off from your life in order to be a full and whole human is so worth it.”
Mabus said during that time Kairos Hope becomes their home and healing becomes their daily life.
Residents receive private and group counseling with Mabus, a licensed counselor, throughout the week, and have recreation based on what their physical goals are. Residents are also encouraged to pursue healthy relationships.
“We are working on healthy relationships with their families and friends or anyone local they have to meet up with,” she said.
Education is also a priority at Kairos Hope with some residents seeking their HISET, or high school equivalency test, or working on a college degree. Volunteer tutors come in to assist them with online schooling.
Residents also attend church, have daily Bible study at home, and learn about their identity in Christ.
“We focus on their spiritual life so we are going to church in small groups to help them find out who they are and what their identity is placed in,” she said.
Kairos is free to all residents.
“They never see a bill, their family never sees a bill, and their insurance never sees a bill,” Mabus said, adding that they do not receive government funding, “It is fully funded by churches and individuals who believe in our mission.”
The mission fully relies on supporters to continue helping women in recovery.
Mabus explained in a post on the Kairos Hope Facebook page that the average cost of a women’s stay is about $1,000 a month for food, shelter, around-the-clock staff support, clinical counseling, Biblical training, educational opportunities, and transitional care.
“If we don’t have the funds to provide, they won’t get healing and they be able to enter one of the big programs,” she said. “Finding people willing to support is important.”
According to Mabus their biggest need is monetary donations and monthly supporters but there are other ways to help as well.
She is currently looking for items to go in the welcome baskets like lotions, slippers or sweet treats, which are also saved for gifts for women who have a birthday during their time in the program.
They also have an amazon wish list with needs for the house and more that can be found on their website at recovery.kairoshope.org. You can also support Kairos Hope through a sign-up on the website or by calling Eryka Mabus at 217-891-6662.
