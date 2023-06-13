QUINCY — Rachel Hansen sees a common denominator in the criminal justice students she’s taught at both John Wood Community College and Quincy University.
“I’ve seen tremendous success of students,” said Hansen, JWCC’s dean of arts and sciences.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Rachel Hansen sees a common denominator in the criminal justice students she’s taught at both John Wood Community College and Quincy University.
“I’ve seen tremendous success of students,” said Hansen, JWCC’s dean of arts and sciences.
Now students can see an even clearer path to success in beginning their undergraduate college work at JWCC and finishing it at QU.
JWCC President Bryan Renfro and QU President Brian McGee along with JWCC Vice President of Instruction Laurel Klinkenberg and QU Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Hale signed articulation agreements in a Tuesday ceremony at JWCC.
“The majority of students who transfer from John Wood Community College choose to stay home, choose to stay in the community, choose to go to QU,” Renfro said. “That’s something we’re both proud of.”
The two schools already have a long-standing partnership, but the new agreements cover agribusiness, criminal justice, elementary and special education, middle grades education and supply chain management programs where one or both institutions updated coursework.
“Our curriculum and programs are not static. They’re always changing and evolving to keep up with current trends, job market demands, technology changes and advances,” Renfro said.
“We want to revisit those agreements periodically to make sure that we’re keeping the seamless transition from students here to QU so they can graduate as fast as possible.”
McGee said the agreements are a “win” for both JWCC and QU students.
“Many of our students have limited financial means. They can’t afford to waste time or take a course that doesn’t count,” McGee said. “By creating articulation agreements, we give people complete clarity and complete predictability in their experience. That is an emotional relief and can be a financial relief to students. It helps them to succeed.”
Articulation agreements document a pathway between two or more colleges or universities and their academic programs, simplifying the complexity for students of determining what courses to take for students who complete two years of college before attending the four-year program.
“These agreements symbolize the numerous pathways and opportunities we offer students to pursue their hopes and dreams,” Renfro said.
“By signing these documents, we are assuring there are no surprises for any student who comes to John Wood and believes in his or her heart that the path to QU is the path to take,” McGee said.
Each agreement responds to a workforce need, and an educational need, in the community.
The agribusiness agreement, for example, recognizes the region’s huge agricultural industry and provides a path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“If we did not have this partnership with John Wood, we would never have an agribusiness degree,” McGee said. “It’s working together and putting the resources of the two institutions together that made this possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.