Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 11:39 pm
HANNIBAL — Impeachment proceeding filed against Third Ward Councilman Stephen Franke have been dismissed.
Judge John Jackson granted Franke's motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.
In a statement, Franke said he was relieved that the impeachment has concluded and hopes that it serves as a "catalyst for a greater level of transparency and accountability in Hannibal's municipal government."
Franke's motion alleged the city failed to comply with the City Charter's requirement to follow the rules of criminal procedure. He also alleged the city failed to comply with the June 27, 2022, order of Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd that the city comply with Missouri Rules of Criminal Procedure in the impeachment process.
He also claimed the city failed to comply with Jackson's previous discovery and procedural orders of Jan. 4 and 12, and Feb. 17, as well as fully respond to Franke's request for discovery filed in February 2022.
The articles of impeachment against Franke were first presented during the Jan. 18, 2021, City Council meeting, alleging the councilman took physical actions and made statements that subjected City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and a former city employee to a "hostile work environment" during the previous year.
Zerbonia is currently on administrative leave and is under a third-party investigation related to allegations of a hostile work environment, following the July release of an email from Director of Central Services Andy Dorian addressed to Zerbonia and other department heads, which expressed concerns about Zerbonia.
Franke also argued the city refused to produce records from every potential witness identified in a Feb. 28, 2022, email from Zerbonia, which had been written by Special Prosecutor Nicole Volkert. The email advised the council, Peck and various department heads that Franke had a right to any email or text on their phone or in their business or personal email account and they had a duty to preserve the records for three years.
The motion claimed the city failed to preserve Zerbonia's phone was in working condition so that it could be searched for text messages.
He also claimed that Councilman Darrell McCoy did not produce his phone for examination.
