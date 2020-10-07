Joseph Ralph Buckman, Jr, 83, of Monroe City passed away on October 6, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital surrounded by family. Joe was born December 2, 1936 in Hannibal, Missouri. He was the son of Joseph Ralph, Sr. and Flossie Utterback Buckman. On April 11, 1964 he married Betty Thompson Buckman.
Joe and Betty have two daughters, Debbie Buckman Durbin (Jerry) of Monroe City, Missouri and Susie Buckman of Monroe City, Missouri. Joe and Betty also have two grandchildren, Jeff Durbin (Whitney) of Madison, Missouri and Jennifer Durbin of Paris, Missouri.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Martin Buckman and one infant sister, Mary Buckman.
Joe was a life long member of Holy Rosary Catholic church in Monroe City, Missouri and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1954. He rose to the rank of Staff Sargent in the Missouri National Guard. He served on the Marion County 4-H Council. He was also a member of the Monroe City Pork Producers, Monroe City Young Farmers, and the Monroe County Democratic Club. He was a Committeeman with the Monroe County Democratic Central Committee representing Monroe Township and a Commissioner with the Monroe City Special Road District.
Joe was proud to be a Missouri farmer raising hogs, beef and dairy cattle and grain. He was a tractor enthusiast and collector of all things John Deere. His hobbies included telling stories at the coffee shop, camping, reading and going to tractor shows. In 56 years of marriage he and Betty traveled to 22 states. He was the world’s most impatient fisherman.
He was a dedicated and devoted husband, father and Pa Pa who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with a Rosary at 4:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Fr. Mike Quinn and Fr. Greg Oligschlaeger at 10:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Stephen Yates, Dwayne Williams, Danny Buckman, Denny Moss, Howard Willard and Jeff Durbin. Memorials have been suggested to the Holy Rosary Church or Missouri 4-H Foundation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.