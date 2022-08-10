HANNIBAL — When comedian Jeremy Nunes first stood in front of an audience at an open mic night in Springfield, Ill., not one person laughed.
“I got off stage and I told my two friends who were with me that I would never do that again,” he said. “I was done.”
Nunes has now been doing standup comedy for more than 20 years and travels the country performing about 100 shows a year. Nunes has a comedy special on Amazon and his Dry Bar Comedy act “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch” is one of the highest rated episodes on the channel.
Dry Bar Comedy is known for producing clean comedy acts, and while many comedians must clean up their acts to perform on the show, Nunes was already perfectly at home there with his material.
He regularly performs at comedy clubs and churches around the country, and said that while his act isn’t geared for children, he wants kids to be able to be in the room during his performances.
He performed three shows last weekend in Hannibal at Bluff City Theater.
Nunes is a celebrated comedian but he also had a stint in politics, or perhaps it should be called a stunt.
In 2017, Nunes ran for mayor of his tiny hometown of about 500 people, Dawson, Ill., The campaign slogan was “Put a real joker in office!” and the entire effort was meant to be a publicity stunt for his comedy.
“We just thought it would be fun for promotional stuff and maybe I could get a couple of shows out of it,” he said. “It was another comedian friend’s idea and I have a friend who is an actual campaign manager which is how I knew what to do in the first place.”
To get his name on the ballet, Nunes needed signatures of 10% of the people who cast their ballot in the previous election, which worked out to eight people.
“So I went to my parent’s and my sister’s and then walked over to my uncle’s and he signed it,” he said. “But then I found out you have to get double of what is required because your opponent will try to get some thrown out, so I had to get 16 signatures.”
On election night, he continued to check the county clerk’s website expecting to get a laugh out of the results but the results popped up that he won the election with 82% of the vote.
Although he ran as a joke, he wasn’t a joke in office.
“From there on, I took it seriously,” he said.
Nunes took it so seriously that he was named the most ethical mayor in Illinois during his time in office from 2013-17.
“Still today I drive by the park and see all of the things I was able to get done,” he said.
Nunes said it took some time to feel comfortable to incorporate his time as mayor into his act, but once he did it was so widely appreciated by audiences that it inspired a book titled “You Can Write City Hall.”
The book is full of humor and some drama as well.
Nunes has come a long way from his initial performance when he swore to never do standup comedy again. He said shortly after that performance, he finally read about what the first time on stage would look like.
“One of them explained when on stage for the first time–which of course I didn’t read until after my first show–most people do not do well. But if just one person laughed then you have a reason to continue,” he said.
After reading that, Nunes remembered one guy sitting in the front row who would laugh and nod. It was the only reaction he got from anyone but it was enough.
“So I don’t know where that guy is today but he’s the reason I went back,” he said.
It took him a year to do it but when he finally returned to stage, it was a contest in Springfield where he won first place and $200. He said the contest award was one where each of the 20 comedians performing put $10 into a pot for the winner to take home as reward money.
While comedy was what Nunes knew he was drawn to, he was at one point expected to take over the family business, which is running a trailer park passed down through the generations of the Nunes family and now run by his parents.
When he explained to his father that he wouldn’t be taking the family business over, he found his father not only understanding but supportive of his desire to tour the country telling jokes — even coming up with some jokes of his own.
“He always looks like he’s smoking a cigarette even though he doesn’t even smoke,” Nunes said during his Saturday night special, while curling up his fingers and pretending to take a drag. Then in an impersonation of his dad he said, “You know how the phone company always sends you a phone book? Then two weeks later another company sends you a phone book, like you didn’t already have one — who’s with me?”
That last line “Who’s with me?” is a favorite punchline of his dad’s and inspired T-shirts and other products sold at his show and online.
Although Nunes didn’t want to take over his family business, it looks like his almost 8-year-old son might be interested in taking on his business.
“This just started six weeks ago and he came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, do you know that you’re on YouTube?’ He has been watching my clips and he’s pretty impressive,” he said.
Nunes said his wife reports that he practically memorized Nunes’ special after watching it once and then performed it for his dad when got home from the road.
Recently the young comedian even performed the opening act for him at a local church — he performed a knock-knock joke. Nunes suspected he would chicken out before stepping into the crowd but he didn’t hesitate.
“He went right up there and delivered his joke and didn’t even stumble on a word and everyone laughed. Then he didn’t want to leave, he just stood there,” Nunes laughed. “I remember the guy hosting it was like, ‘OK, go ahead and sit down now.’
“It comes full circle,” Nunes said.
To learn more about Jeremy Nunes or purchase his book visit jeremynunes.com or follow him on Facebook at Comedian Jeremy Nunes.
