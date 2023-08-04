HANNIBAL — Jenna McDonald is saying goodbye to the Hannibal Aquatic Center after spending nine years at the helm. Her last day was Aug. 4, she resigned her position to return to teaching physical education in Pittsfield, Ill.
McDonald said she enjoyed her years working with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department. There have been many improvements during her tenure.
When she began managing the Hannibal Aquatic Center, she changed lifesaving certification for the staff to the American Red Cross system. For the past nine years, she trained each lifeguard to earn American Red Cross Lifeguard certification which includes lifeguarding skills, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator and first aid implementation. The front desk/concession staff members also received professional rescuer, first aid, CPR and AED training.
McDonald additionally trains Hannibal Parks & Recreation staff and maintenance employees first aid/CPR/AED instruction.
She recently earned the Aquatic Examiner Service award from the American Red Cross. The award was given for excellent evaluations from the Aquatic Examiner Service program. The Aquatic Examiner Service is designed to increase lifeguard accountability, attention to safety, professionalism and pride; along with strengthening lifeguards’ emergency response skills. Aquatic Examiners conduct unannounced visits to evaluate the performance of lifeguards and lifeguarding operations.
During her stint at the Aquatic Center, she implemented new programs such as the mermaid/shark school, standup paddleboard yoga, cardboard boat races and changed safety procedures for more efficient transitions and operations.
As a recreation supervisor, McDonald introduced pickleball to the Parks & Recreation department and managed several leagues and classes for years, including a Drop-In program that allows people of all skill levels to play. She was also in charge of operations at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Jenna and her husband Robby have two children, Madelyn, 6, and Piper, 3.
