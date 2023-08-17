HANNIBAL — The Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) Apprenticeship Program is proud to recognize that Jeff Johnson with the City of Hannibal successfully completed all requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist.
The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum that is registered with the United States Department of Labor (USDOL).
The Apprenticeship Graduation was held on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Lebanon, Mo. A large crowd was on hand including family and friends to witness the accomplishments that concluded with USDOL Certificates given by the USDOL Apprenticeship and Training Representative Jeremy Sheets, and MRWA Journeyman Certificates given by MRWA Executive Director Howard Baker, MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator Billy Everett and MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer Donald Jones.
The ceremony was highlighted by the keynote speaker Shannan Walton who is the Director of Workforce Development for the National Rural Water Association.
