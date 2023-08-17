Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson with the City of Hannibal successfully completed all requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) Apprenticeship Program is proud to recognize that Jeff Johnson with the City of Hannibal successfully completed all requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist.

The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum that is registered with the United States Department of Labor (USDOL).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.