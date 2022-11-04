It's not too late to attend the newest Hannibal festival

HANNIBAL – If you are looking for something to do in Hannibal this weekend, it’s not too late to get downtown and catch a parade and participate in a new festival.
The annual Veterans Day parade will go down Broadway at 11 a.m.
PumpkinPalooza started Friday evening, and continues Saturday in downtown Hannibal from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Passports will be available for purchase at the Mark Twain Museum gallery located at 120 N. Main on Saturday only for as long as they last. For those who have already made a purchase online, this is also where they will pick up their passport.
Purchasing a passport includes five tickets, which include — but not limited to — pumpkin spice themed or flavored treats at participating Hannibal businesses.
The event, which organizers hope will become annual, marks yet another festival in Hannibal.
Megan Rapp, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that the town is now home to at least one major festival per month.
Some well-known Hannibal festivals are traditions handed-down by generations by great non-profit organizations.
“In other towns these kinds of events are put on by professional companies, music festivals, etc., are put on by companies designed to do these things,” she said. “Hannibal has such a great group of civic organizations and nonprofit organizations, that isn’t the case here.”
She said that not many towns have festivals lasting decades and much of that is due to the generations of those who are dedicated to planning them.
Volunteering and putting these kinds of events together has become part of a Hannibal culture for those growing up or joining organizations within the town.
“People who grew up in Hannibal or you come to Hannibal and are involved in Hannibal organizations, it’s just something you know is on your calendar every year,” she said. “Your kids grow up doing that, it’s just what you do.”
Rapp said the events are local as far as making them happen but they have a much farther reach than just the Hannibal community.
Other events The National Tom Sawyer Days, which is a world-famous event surrounding the 4th of July through the Hannibal Jaycees, celebrated its 67th anniversary this year. The Folklife Festival, an event through the Hannibal Arts Council, has now been a Hannibal Tradition for 46 years. The Juneteenth celebration by the Juneteenth Coalition in June reached its 25-year milestone this year. More events throughout the year include the Loafer’s Car Show on Mother’s Day weekend, the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council’s Twain on Main, the Great Girlfriend Getaway and the Chocolate Extravaganza, which was the inspiration for PumpkinPalooza.
Even during the winter months, there are events drawing in crowds to Hannibal.
Rapp said the Tom and Becky Swim Meet in January and the Chili Cook-Off and Wingding in February by the Jaycees as winter events that draw crowds.
She said a drawback that many see with attending the festivals is the traffic and difficulty in finding a parking space but she said each car parked downtown usually indicates about $100 per person, which is what Missouri tourism reports for as the average amount of money each person spends on a day trip.
“While that might be true and you might have to park and walk, think about each car and what they are spending in town,” she said. “The tax money they spend here will be spent on streets, fire departments and other improvements for the city.”
