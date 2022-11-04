It's not too late to attend the newest Hannibal festival

The PumpkinPalooza, the newest Hannibal festival which is meant to become a yearly event, started Friday and is happening Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 120 N. Main on Saturday until they run out. 

HANNIBAL – If you are looking for something to do in Hannibal this weekend, it’s not too late to get downtown and catch a parade and participate in a new festival.

The annual Veterans Day parade will go down Broadway at 11 a.m.

