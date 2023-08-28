WAYLAND, Mo. — An Iowa woman was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash south of Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jasmine M. Saunders, 20, of Keokuk, Iowa, and a 2019 Kenworth driven by Manzolito M. Cedantes, 55, of Winnipeg, Canada, were heading north at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 61, 6 miles south of Wayland. The patrol said the Hyundai failed to yield to traffic and struck the rear of the Kenworth.
