Born into slavery in Diamond, Missouri, baby George’s parents were Mary and Giles. Their master was Moses Carver, a German immigrant. At a week old, George was kidnapped. Moses Carver paid for him to be returned to his parents.

Moses Carver was a kind-hearted man who, after the abolition of slavery in America, raised George as his own child. Susan Carver, Moses’ wife, taught George to read and write and encouraged George to pursue his education further. The road to becoming an internationally renowned Agricultural Scientist was long and difficult. The genuine interest of the Carver’s provided an important launching pad for the great George Washington Carver.

