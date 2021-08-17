HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal’s response to a severe thunderstorm which struck the community on Aug. 12 moved forward during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall.
The council gave its approval to a declaration of a local state of emergency issued by Mayor James Hark following last Thursday’s storm which caused localized flash flooding and wind damage.
Approval was also given bid waiver guidelines during a local emergency declaration for repairs and cleanup. The new guidelines also give the council the right to waive bidding requirements and monetary limits in the event of a state of emergency that directly affects the city of Hannibal.
In other business, an emergency reading was given an ordinance setting the property tax rate in the city of Hannibal for 2021.
All totaled the combined decrease of the city’s General, Police and Fire Retirement and Library funds will amount to $0.0603 per $100 assessed valuation, dipping from $1.2381 in 2020 to a proposed rate of $1.1778 in 2021.
Given final reading was a bill authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the office of state courts administrator for automation of the municipalities court and amending the city code regarding costs and fees of the municipal court.
Second and final reading was given a bill amending the city code of ordinances regarding nuisance and littering penalties.
A bill vacating a portion of an undeveloped street in the Stillwell Hayward subdivision, near the Old Baptist Cemetery, was given a second reading.
First reading was not given a code amendment that would have added galleries to the District B, Multiple Residence District guidelines. The matter will be sent back to the planning and zoning commission.
A resolution was approved authorizing the sale of city-owned property located at 1310-12 Collier St. to Kayla Crew for $500 plus fees.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing the sale of city-owned property at 1800 Grace St. to Angie Skaggs and Derek Ponder for $500 plus fees.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing the sale of city own property at 919 Church St. to Douglass Community Services $500 plus fees.
The mayor was authorized to sign documents related to the acceptance of the state of Missouri American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus local fiscal recovery fund and the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.
Approval was given a resolution that approves a letter of engagement between the city and Williams Keepers, LLC, for audit services which includes the library and board of public works in the amount of $51,750 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
LaDonna Hampton of Hannibal spoke to the council about elections, ballots and tax increases.
The results of the special municipal election of Aug. 3 were certified.
Approval was given the purchase of two 2022 4 x 4 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 trucks from Don Brown Chevrolet for $60,100. The Brown bid was the lowest received
The city council approved entering into a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program Agreement in order to receive $9,000 for operational expenses at Hannibal Regional Airport.
The following appointment and reappointment to the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Board were approved: Kami Harsell was appointed for a term that expires in July 2023; Casey Welch was reappointed for a term that expires in July 2024.