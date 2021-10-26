HANNIBAL — An Illinois woman sustained serious injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 7:25 p.m., Oct. 25, on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Hannibal.
Involved in the crash was a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by 58-year-old Debra R. Townsend of Belleville, Ill.
According to the accident report the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Townsend, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital.