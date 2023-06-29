HANNIBAL, Mo. — An Illinois man was injured in a Tuesday night crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Mark C. Taylor, 46, of Edwardsville, was heading north at 7:48 p.m. on U.S. 61, south of Meyers Trail, when it swerved to avoid a slowing vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
