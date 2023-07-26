HUNNEWELL, Mo. — A Hunnewell man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Chester P. Moss, 87, of Hunnewell, and a 2019 Freightliner driven by Douglas G. Sopha, 58, of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, were heading east at 12:25 p.m. on U.S. 36, 1 mile east of Hunnewell, when the Freightliner struck the rear of the Chevrolet.
