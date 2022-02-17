HANNIBAL — With another winter storm warning in effect around for Hannibal, the Northeast Missouri Humane Society is making preparations to keep their furry friends fed and warm.
“We make sure all the kennel doors and everything are closed so the dogs can’t get out,” said Elise Blue, director of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. “And we double check all food and water in case for some reason we can’t get in the next day.”
Blue said her staff makes sure that the animals are cared for no matter what.
The staff often come in outside of their normal hours just to clean kennels and make sure everyone is cared for.
“They love these animals just as much as I do,” she said. “I have a great staff and it’s amazing.”
Winter tends to be when adoptions slow down and the shelter fills up, and Blue said this year is no exception.
For those who are interested in adopting, Blue said winter adoptions are helpful to free up space for incoming animals.
She also wants anyone considering adoption, or those who already have pets, to know that the shelter is there for them.
“If you are having problems feeding them right now then come see us. We have a food bank,” she said. “We’ve got plenty of food to help the community with their animals and to help keep them fed so they can keep their pets.”
They also have crates, dog doors, outside playpens, and other items to distribute to the community from a donation they received through Chewy.com.
Blue said the shelter has some exciting changes and special events coming up later this year.
It will soon open a new wash station at the Humane Society where anyone can make an appointment to bring in their dogs for a bath for a nominal fee.
The dogs will be bathed by the owner and allowed to use the dryer. They will be supplied with shampoo, conditioner.
The Humane Society also will be at the Big River Comic Convention on April 8 and 9, and has been named the designated nonprofit for donations. Pepsi will also donate a dollar to the shelter for every Lotus drink it sells at the event.
The event will include the Cause Paws Contest where pet owners and pets can dress up for a costume contest.
Blue said there will be pets to meet and adoption applications to fill out, but they will not be doing onsite adoptions that day.
On April 25, it will attend the Big Truck Night with pets to meet and coloring pages for the kids to take with them.
Blue said that Quarter Madness will take place May 19 at the American Legion Post 55.
“That’s one of our biggest fundraisers every year,” she said. “We are going to have a lot of neat stuff that people have already donated for that event for both dogs and people.”
The second annual tattoo event with Two Fathoms Tattoo will take place June 4 and 5. The shop will be offering tattoos that day with up to three colors and all proceeds will go to the shelter.
Blue said the first tattoo event raised more than $3,000 for the shelter.
To keep in updated with things happening at the shelter send an email to eliseb@nemohumane.com and request to join the mailing list.
