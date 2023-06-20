Huckleberry Park celebrates Go Skateboarding Day

HANNIBAL — Wednesday, June 21 is Go Skateboarding Day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to try skateboarding at the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.
It’s a day that promotes the positive aspects of skateboarding; including creativity, community and healthy physical activity.
Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, said skateboarding has become more popular in the last few years.
Scooters are trendy in Hannibal and easier to ride, but skateboards are on the rise.
Local skateboarder Ryan Rayl also teaches skateboarding lessons at the Ramp Park and around Hannibal. He encourages others to try the sport.
“The community is why I never stopped skateboarding … the people I’ve met, the places it’s taken me, all because of that hunk of wood with some wheels on it," said Rayl. "Skateboarding has taught me how to try until I succeeded, it taught me how to adapt to everything around me.”
He said trying new tricks takes a lot of confidence.
Epker said the Ramp Park provides space to learn new tricks and the athletes are always encouraging each other. She said all the athletes at the Ramp Park, whether riding scooters, skateboards or bicycles, are gearing up for ShredFest on July 29.
The Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day. Helmets will be given to the first 25 children in the park.
ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can watch the contests and demonstrations.
Registration for skateboard, scooter, bike and skate competitions begin at noon. Competitions start at 1 p.m. Judges will award trophies and ribbons, along with lots of special awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.