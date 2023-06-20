Huckleberry Park celebrates Go Skateboarding Day

Huckleberry Park gears up for Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday, June 21. With all the athletes enjoying the Ramp Park they are gearing up for the ShredFest on July 29.

 Submitted Photo

HANNIBAL — Wednesday, June 21 is Go Skateboarding Day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to try skateboarding at the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.

It’s a day that promotes the positive aspects of skateboarding; including creativity, community and healthy physical activity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.