HANNIBAL — Dilapidated properties in local communities have hope for potential development.
Hannibal Regional Port Authority, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Small Business Development Center at HREDC will host a Northeast Missouri Brownfields Event on Sept. 15 at 8:30 am.
The event will be held in the Community Room on the lower level of the HomeBank facility at 3817 McMasters Avenue in Hannibal.
Brownfields refers to unused land or abandoned buildings that were previously developed. Some brownfields are considered hazardous, and Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) said this is an issue in local communities.
He gave an example of buildings like the long-abandoned St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Hannibal that likely contain hazardous materials such as asbestos or lead paint which can be expensive and timely to remove, often make developers hesitant to commit a project. Another example would be old gas station sites.
“One of the biggest challenges we have when talking to developers, about buildings especially, is that they don’t know what’s there and they don’t know what it’s going to cost to clean it up. So it’s hard for them to make a commitment to the project,” said Mehaffy.
“Some new legislation at the federal level has been provided, EPA as an example, multiples of their normal funding. It’s the same thing at the state level. The state has more DNR funds available now for clean-up programs than they have in the past,” he continued.
The goal for the clean-up programs is to provide an assessment of a building or site and determine what contaminants are there; the assessment will list the contaminants and talk about the potential cost of cleanup. The studies can then be used to apply for grants.
According to Mehaffy, “The grant programs can allow communities to pay for a study to identify the hazardous materials and provide an estimate for the cleanup costs. Having this study not only helps to reduce the unknown for potential developers, but it also allows the communities to seek funding for cleanup.”
The event will include presentations from the EPA, MO DNR, K-State TAB and Impact 7G on a variety of grant, technical assistance and revitalization programs related to brownfields and will include a variety of information.
In addition to the presentations, representatives from the various organizations will be available for site/building tours in the region.
Mehaffy said, “We have included some time in the program agenda for communities in the area to invite the representatives to tour specific buildings or sites they have identified as candidates for these programs.”
Following the presentations and tours on Sept. 15, the representatives will be traveling to Canton, MO to attend the 2022 Tri-State Development Summit hosted by Culver Stockton College. EPA representatives will be providing a short overview of programs during the afternoon session on Sept. 16.
