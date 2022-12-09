Housing Crisis Town Hall tackles local problems

PALMYRA — A group gathered at Northeast Power in Palmyra today for a Housing Town Hall in an effort to find solutions to the current housing crises that rural areas all around the country are facing.
Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, led the meeting, which was intended to find out regional needs in terms of affordable work-based housing.
Riggs described work-based housing as homes that are move-in ready and not out of the price range of people who are starting out in the workforce. Homes like these are becoming rare and driving people out of communities without anywhere to live.
“We have heard from first and second year teachers who could not find a place to live and ended up relocating to other places to stay because they could not find housing and they left,” said Riggs. “We have to wrestle these problems and realize how to pin these things down and make sure that we put the resources in place that are sustainable for the long-term of the whole area.”
Shane Akers of Hometown Housing spends a lot of time talking to people who are struggling with the middle-wage housing shortage. Akers meets with employers and employees to find out what their needs are and looks for ways to solve their housing issues.
Akers said many industries and factories that existed 30 or 40 years ago have left causing the population to decline. From that, the housing stock has deteriorated, and even when dilapidated homes are taken care of, there are a lot less houses than there were 20 years ago.
More than half of the homes in some communities are more than 50 years old, and while they can last 100 years or more, many get torn down or become in disrepair. They are often torn down with nothing built in their place.
“Someone said today that when 20 homes are built and only one or two are inside city limits so the cities themselves are deteriorating,” he said.
He also said outside investors and unused land can hurt the area, often taking up 200 acres of land that no one can build a house on.
“No places to build, cost to build, interest rates - all of those things are working against it,” he said.
Akers estimated that a house that would have cost $150,000 two years ago might be more than $250,000 today. He also said that down payment is also an issue sometimes for those in the middle class.
“If people want to buy a home it requires 20% down so on a $200,000 house they have to come up with $40,000 and they just don’t have it,” he said. “They may be able to afford a $200,000 home loan but they can’t afford the down payment to get the loan. So it’s a chicken-and-egg process.”
Riggs said that home ownership is important to communities.
“When people own homes, it maintains a tax base and property appreciates in value but it also makes your neighborhoods more stable, livable and walkable,’ he said. “Schools will have more kids and more opportunities for people to employ, basically it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. We got people in particular areas, you are going to want the ability to buy groceries and send their kids to school.”
From an economic standpoint, Riggs pointed out that “it just makes all the sense in the world to retain the people we have and bring in folks from other areas to expand our economy.”
Riggs said that a good suggestion at the town hall was a rural set-aside for some of the housing funds out there that now go predominantly towards St. Louis and Kansas City.
“Thirty-seven percent of Missouri is rural so we should have at least 37% of that allocated to rural areas and we don’t,” he said. He also mentioned that 95% of low income tax credit funds do not go to rural areas.
These are issues he hopes to address with legislation.
“Whether or not we can get it through both sides and on the Governor’s desk remains to be seen,” he said.
Riggs said that help is already available.
“Help is here. Some of the programs like NECAC that help keep people in their homes and train them to maintain their property in good working order and stay there longer,” he said.
He hopes to see more programs that explain to first time homebuyers what first time home-buying means. How do we train folks and get them resources to explain how to budget and what they need to keep their house in the family.
Riggs also thanked Allie Bennett, Northeast Power manager of economic development and member services, and the entire company of Northeast Power.
“They are such good neighbors for agreeing to host this,” he said. “They are always asking what they can do to help; they are as good a neighbor as neighbors can get.”
