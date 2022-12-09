Housing Crisis Town Hall tackles local problems

A Housing Town Hall took place Friday at Northeast Power in Palmyra. Led by state Rep. Louis Riggs, the room included economic developers, county commissioners, and mayors, and programs like NECAC, Hometown Housing and more from around the area.

PALMYRA — A group gathered at Northeast Power in Palmyra today for a Housing Town Hall in an effort to find solutions to the current housing crises that rural areas all around the country are facing.

Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, led the meeting, which was intended to find out regional needs in terms of affordable work-based housing.

