Hope for the Journey Conference brings hope to fostering community

HANNIBAL — Abby Hiner is feeling more confident about welcoming a new foster child into her home thanks to the Hope for the Journey Conference held at The Crossing on Thursday.
From foster and adoptive parents to various nonprofit organizations, the conference was meant to educate and refresh those involved in the foster care system. For Hiner it hit at just the right time as she and her husband will be fostering a child later this month.
“I am way more confident about understanding where she is going to be coming from now,” Hiner said.
The event was sponsored by Coyote Hill, a foster licensing organization that came to Hannibal last year.
Brittany McCaskey, area coordinator for Coyote Hill, said the conference is perfectly timed with April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The conference discussed the ACE Study (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and TBRI (Trust-Based Relational Interventions).
TBRI is a trauma-informed intervention meeting complex needs of children of all ages who have experienced trauma. McCaskey said the intervention is based on years of attachment, sensory processing, and neuroscience research.
“But the heart of TBRI is connection,” she added. “This is a good way to educate and refresh parents and professionals working with families in hard places so that they can gain more knowledge and insight of what happens to a child and their body and brain and maybe why they do what they do for survival skills.”
The TBRI method has given Hiner a new perspective into fostering, and it’s one she says she needed as this will be the second time the family has fostered. They were not able to continue fostering the child because they didn’t have the necessary training to do so.
“It makes me look back on the first child we fostered and thought I could have done so many things differently,” she said. “This went so in-depth and really helped me see where certain behaviors come from and how you can reach them on their level.”
Understanding is an important part of trauma healing, and Hiner said for some children the conventional method just don’t work.
“You are just shouting into the void and nobody is going to hear you,” she said. “It’s really great to learn methods that will help them listen to understand you and you listen to understand them.”
Hiner was one of the first families that McCaskey licensed after bringing the organization to Hannibal.
Coyote Hill started in 1991 as a small children’s home in Harrisburg, Mo. It has since grown into a 300-acre property where kids who have experienced trauma can just come and be kids. Many of the foster homes have horse programs and a swimming lake, and every house has a playground and basketball court.
“Some children have been a mom and dad to their younger siblings and this just gives them the ability to breathe and be in a safe environment,” she said.
Now McCaskey is set up in Hannibal and helping other families connect to the children who need them.
“We need people who have the desire to love kids and help them heal,” she said. “We recruit, train and license new foster homes and then we provide them with a family advocate who provides them with support after the licensing process.”
Hiner pointed to McCaskey and Coyote Hill as a huge support in licensing, education and beyond. While many were afraid she and her husband would not continue with fostering, Hiner plans to keep learning and reaching out to the kids she can help.
“A lot of people were afraid that we would just bury our heads in the sand, but we aren’t doing that,” she said. “It’s all part of our story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.