The Big River Steampunk Festival returns to Hannibal over Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend promises to bring a boom from both locals and tourists. Photo is contributed by visithannibal.com

HANNIBAL — Labor Day weekend and the associated Big River Steampunk Festival promise to bring an economic and temporary population boost to the city of Hannibal. As the set-up begins for the festival on Main Street, and as merchants gear up for an influx of business, visitors and home folk alike will enjoy the enhanced entertainment opportunities.

At noon Friday, Sept. 1, three performance groups will take to the outdoor stages on Main Street, for the launch of the 2023 Big River Steampunk Festival.

