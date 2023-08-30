HANNIBAL — Labor Day weekend and the associated Big River Steampunk Festival promise to bring an economic and temporary population boost to the city of Hannibal. As the set-up begins for the festival on Main Street, and as merchants gear up for an influx of business, visitors and home folk alike will enjoy the enhanced entertainment opportunities.
At noon Friday, Sept. 1, three performance groups will take to the outdoor stages on Main Street, for the launch of the 2023 Big River Steampunk Festival.
On the stage at the corner of Main and Broadway, Thawind Mills, musical entertainer, loop artist, comedian and storyteller, will present his first show of the four-day festival weekend.
At the same hour, The Irish Roadshow, out of Calera, Okla., a five-in-one traveling sideshow, will open on the Main Street stage, near the Tom and Huck Statue.
And finally, Little Beard and The ScallyWags will perform on the Parking Lot Stage.
The main event for the holiday weekend is a fashion show, scheduled Saturday evening at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Events will continue through 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, when Little Beard and The ScallyWags close the festival.
Riverboat docking
Trevor McDonald, sales manager for the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a special addition to the holiday weekend will be the docking of the American Symphony Riverboat from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Tourism business
In addition to the festival, Hannibal tourism continues as usual, providing typical events for the enjoyment of townsfolk and visitors alike. Labor Day weekend is one of the three top visitor weekends of the summer, along with Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
Steve Ayers, owner of Ayers Pottery in Hannibal, said that Labor Day Weekend in general, and the Steampunk Festival in particular, is always a good weekend for business.
“It’s a great weekend, it’s way, way cool festival,” he said. In many locales, Steampunk Festivals are staged in convention centers. “In some ways Hannibal, with our old buildings (which we have in spades)” is the perfect locale. “We have more going on in a steampunk festival than any in the country.”
Capt. Steve Terry of the Mark Twain Riverboat said, “It has been a pretty decent season for us, for the most part. This year’s people seemed to be nice. We get so many nice people and so many good opportunities.” This is the 27th season that Terry and his wife, Sandy, have owned the riverboat.
Saturday night’s dinner cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat is already sold out, Capt. Terry said. He is anticipating a busy weekend. “We have a four-piece jazz ensemble that plays that night, The Rivermen,” who always draw a good crowd.
The riverboat operates two tours a day this time of the year, Monday through Saturday.
Todd Curry, co-owner of the Mark Twain Cave complex, said that reservations are full for their campground this holiday weekend. “Labor Day is one of our better weekends for the year,” he said, “with camping and the winery, we’re anxious to see how it will shake out.”
While the “school kids” who work at the cave have gone back to college, he has been able to hire one or two new people to fill the void.
“I expect a busy weekend,” at the cave complex, he said.
