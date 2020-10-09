By STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s volleyball team fell to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in four sets at home Thursday.
“The ladies fought hard tonight and just fell a little short,” said HLGU head coach Halee Hensley. “We did some good things, we just could not capitalize on them.”
HGLU freshman Allison Murphy had 17 kills and four blocks. Junior Myrnaliz Perez had 22 digs, four blocks and nine kills. Sophomore Guin Kohnz had a team-high 23 assists.
HLGU now has a 2-5 overall record and a 1-3 conference record.
The Trojans will host Lincoln College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Mabee Sports Complex.