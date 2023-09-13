HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with Missouri House Representative, Dirk Deaton, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
This Constitution Day event is in partnership with the Moorman Foundation as part of the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU.
“I am both excited and honored to have Dirk Deaton speak on campus for our Constitution Day event,” says Dr. Eric Turner, Christian Studies Division Chair at HLGU. “Dirk is a perfect fit as he embodies the combination of Christian faith and public service with respect to the political landscape in Missouri.”
Deaton earned his undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Liberty University, he also attended Crowder College and Missouri Southern State University. Before he was a Representative he worked for a small Southwest Missouri manufacturer.
Deaton was first elected for a two-year term in November 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. Deaton’s experience and knowledge will lead him to be a great speaker for Constitution Day.
“I am eagerly anticipating the connections Dirk will make for our students, staff and faculty between our Christian faith and faithful stewardship of our constitutional responsibilities,” Turner said.
