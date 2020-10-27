ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange cross country team traveled to Francis Park to compete in the St. Louis Fall Class on Monday.
The men’s team finished second out of seven teams, with Alec Whitner placing third overall. HLGU had four top-10 finishers wtih Cyle Butenhoff placing fifth, Garrett Rhine placing sixth and Chase Grosvenor placing 10th.
“The men’s team ran very well with several guys doing the best that we have seen this year,” said HLGU head coach Andy Lemons. “All three freshmen beat their personal best times by at least 20 seconds.”
The women’s team placed fourth out of six teams, with Lauren Sisco leading the way with a fifth-place finish.
The Trojans will return to the same course on Nov. 6 for the AMC Championships.