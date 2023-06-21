HANNIBAL, Mo — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Computer Science Department will host a series of events for students using LEGO building blocks.
The LEGO Learning Play Date titled “LEGO Nation” will give students the opportunity to learn about and build famous places from across the United States.
There will be three dates to choose from – July 5, 10 a.m. to noon; July 12, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and August 2, 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $30 and is a fundraiser for the Computer Services Department for events in the fall. It is open to kids who have completed Kindergarten and above. The event will be held at the HLGU Partee Center in the Computer Services wing and is limited to 15 participants.
The LEGO Robotics Camp will allow students to build and program an EV3 LEGO robot. It will be held on August 7-11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. The cost is $100. It is open to students going into 4th grade or older. The event will be held at the HLGU Partee Center in the Computer Services wing and is limited to 15 participants.
To signup for either of these events, email Michelle Todd at mtodd@hlg.edu or call 573-629-3202.
