Contractor by trade, Wm. V. Evans took a turn at teaching penmanship

William V. Evans, who at one time taught penmanship at Hannibal’s Bluff City Commercial College in Hannibal, Mo., died in 1925 at the National Home for Disabled Soldiers, West Los Angeles, Calif. 

Long before there was train service between Hannibal and St. Joseph. Long before the city of Hannibal had its first steam-powered fire engine. Long before budding writer Sam Clemens left with his family for Keokuk, Iowa, James F. and Martha E. Evans were raising their young son, 4-year-old William Virgil Evans, in Miller Township, just to the west of Hannibal, Mo.

Also living with the Evans family in 1850 was Robert Evans, 66, a carpenter by trade, and grandfather to the young boy.

Mary Lou Montgomery, retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” and “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’” 47 stories of the Market Street Wedge and on west to Lindell Avenue. Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com. Her collective works can be found at www.maryloumontgomery.com.

