LOUISIANA, Mo. — Before they could duel, they got drunk.
And, for posterity, it’s good they did. Missouri likely would have been much different had six men not stopped at a Louisiana tavern on a cold, rainy day in November 1823.
Pike County Judge Thomas James Clark Fagg of Louisiana, who would serve on the Missouri Supreme Court, recounted the story years later.
The men arrived in separate parties of three each at Marshall Mann’s Tavern, a welcome watering hole and hotel on Main Street.
“There being no other house of entertainment in town, they were necessarily compelled to stop at the same place,” the judge said. “They came from the same direction, all on horseback.”
Dressed to kill
The savvy men didn’t offer the innkeeper names and spoke nary a word as they warmed themselves in front a crackling fire.
Usually, itinerants could be counted on for good conversation and a few tall tales, but onlookers grew a bit jittery as the silence continued.
“As all were strangers, they attracted attention, especially as they were a well-dressed, genteel looking set of men,” Fagg said.
The “two parties repelled inquiry and gave the host to understand that they intended to keep their business to themselves,” wrote historian Daniel M. Grissom.
The first three to enter finally ordered drinks. The other three would soon follow, but not while the first group stood at the bar.
“This, in the eyes of the landlord, showed that there was something of a serious nature between delegations of guests, for an unwritten law in the West required a man in taking a drink at a tavern bar to invite all in the room to join him, and if anyone declined, there must be a good reason for it,” Grissom said.
The two parties sat on opposite sides of the room as they wolfed down deer meat, potatoes and bread. Each secured boatmen to take them out on the Mississippi River the next morning, then arranged to stay the night.
Bar patrons soon gathered that a duel was in the works. The strangers went back to the bar and “sought rejuvenation in that elixir that either makes friends or enemies of those who touch glasses,” according to Judge John F. Philips. Other patrons kept up their reticence as the six glared at each other.
“The drinking continued at regular intervals during the evening until it became apparent that both squads were becoming intoxicated,” Fagg said.
The liquor mellowed animosity and one of the men proposed a toast.
“‘Boys, I move we all drink together,’” Fagg quoted the man as saying. “The entire crowd responded by going up to the bar in a body. As they stood with glasses in hand, the same speaker said ‘Gentlemen, I have another proposition to make. Let us forgive and forget all past differences and drink to the good health and perpetual friendship of each other.’ They touched their glasses and drank most heartily to the sentiment.”
“And, lo, and behold, the devil that is supposed to sit grinning in the bottom of the glass vanished, and the angel of peace sat on the rim smiling, and the war was off,” Philips offered.
“It was evident they had come to the end of their business in an unexpected but very happy way,” Grissom told readers. “And then the whole story came out.”
One party had left from Fayette and the other from Boonville. They were on their way to Sny Island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River for a duel.
Peyton Hayden was to battle Charles French. Assisting Hayden was Abiel Leonard. Helping French was Hamilton Gamble. The other two men were not identified, but may have been doctors. Such standoffs were fairly common on the frontier, especially among those of economic means.
A motive for the duel was unclear. Philips simply said French had an “acute, strained sense of personal honor.” The combatants were to meet in Illinois to avoid an 1822 Missouri law, which called dueling a “barbarous custom.”
It mandated murder charges for those involved and allowed authorities to pursue suspects to other states.
My enemy, my friend
Hayden and Leonard were best friends, but their differences were great.
They frequently were on opposite sides in the courtroom. Both could be profane, but Hayden came off as affable while Leonard sounded harsh.
Missouri court historian William Van Ness Bay said Hayden was “one of the most eminent lawyers” in the state and that Leonard had a “profound knowledge of the law.”
Hayden was born in Kentucky on Feb. 7, 1796. He had a simple education, but was driven to become a lawyer. Hayden worked in a judge’s office for six years before coming to Missouri in 1817 to teach school. One of his students was mountain man and Army officer Kit Carson. Between classes, Hayden found time to continue his studies and in 1819 rode from Franklin to St. Louis and got a law license.
The grandson of a Revolutionary War chaplain and the son of a War of 1812 commander, Leonard was born on May 16, 1797. He enrolled at Dartmouth College at age 16 to become a minister, but decided a better career awaited as an attorney.
Leonard was admitted to the bar in New York in 1818 and arrived in Missouri a year later. As with Hayden, Leonard taught school until he could establish a legal practice.
The two men met at a tavern in St. Charles. Hayden was six feet two inches tall and weighed 250 pounds. Leonard was five feet four inches tall and barely topped 100 pounds. Hayden was a ladies’ man. Leonard was once described as “absolutely homely.” Hayden rarely read a newspaper and had trouble with history and geography. Leonard was such an incessant reader that he eventually had eye troubles. Hayden was a strong speaker. Leonard was not an orator.
And yet, the two found a kindred soul in the other. When Leonard became so despondent at losing his first courtroom case that he thought of suicide, Hayden talked him out of it.
Leonard brought a knowledge of duels to Pike County. He had prosecuted a man named Taylor Berry for forgery in 1824. A jury acquitted the suspect, but Berry attacked Leonard with a whip. Leonard then issued the challenge to duel on Sept. 1, 1824.
A judge found out and ordered the attorney arrested. Leonard bonded out of jail and told the judge he was “still determined to keep my appointment with” Berry.
The duel took place on a Kentucky island not far from New Madrid, Mo. Leonard mortally wounded his nemesis with the first shot. When he came back to Missouri, Leonard was arrested for issuing the challenge and fined $150 — a little under $4,000 today. He also lost his law license and the right to vote for a couple of months.
French had worked with Hayden and Leonard, so he knew them well. In fact, Leonard had given French instructions on what to do with his estate should Berry win the 1824 duel. The New Hampshire native was born April 27, 1794, and became a lawyer without going to college. He despised any effort by legislators to thwart the rights of defendants.
“As a lawyer, he was well read and greatly excelled in special pleading, which afforded him many advantages,” Bay wrote.
Though he wasn’t a great speaker, French was “lucid, strong and argumentative” in a way that judges and juries found “very impressive,” the author said. He could be distant, but seemed to welcome friends and acquaintances warmly.
Gamble was born in Virginia on Nov. 29, 1798. He was already licensed to practice law in three states by the time he arrived in Missouri in 1818. He was appointed Secretary of State in 1824.
Gamble’s marriage to a South Carolina woman came after he promised his future brother-in-law and legal partner that he would quit drinking so heavily. He spoke slowly, but had a quick wit and was known in courtrooms for being well-prepared.
“His mind was clear, logical and thoroughly balanced, and when he closed his argument upon any legal proposition in which he took an interest, there was little left to be said by those who followed him,” Bay recorded.
Here’s to ya
Upon finishing their toasts, the men gathered at Mann's Tavern stumbled off to their bunks.
“The two parties returned home the next morning, in high spirits, without the loss of a man,” Grissom said. “Landlord Mann’s whiskey and Pike County venison had saved one gallant Missourian, perhaps two, for a career of usefulness and honor, and Sny Island from the shuddering fate of being incarnadined.”
The author was right on target. Hayden continued his prominent legal work, often foregoing fees he was due. One case in 1833 came at a time of deep prejudice. Hayden represented a slave who was suing for his freedom and won. Leonard was among the lawyers who represented the slave owners.
The anecdotes about Hayden’s legal abilities are numerous. He died in Boonville at age 59 on Dec. 26, 1855.
Leonard was elected to the Missouri Legislature in 1834 and in 1855 began a two-year stint on the Missouri Supreme Court. Bay said Leonard “never had a superior in our state, and his opinions from the bench will compare favorably with those of any other jurist now wearing the ermine.”
He died on March 28, 1863, at age 65. Leonard had replaced Gamble on the state’s high court. As Chief Justice, Gamble wrote the dissenting opinion in the famous Dred Scott slavery case. He argued that Scott was free because he had been illegally held as a slave while residing in another state.
Gamble was appointed provisional governor of Missouri after pro-Southern politicians abandoned their offices in 1861. He served until his death at age 65 on Jan. 31, 1864.
On the bench, Gamble “delivered many opinions which were characterized by great learning, research and legal acumen,” Bay said.
Author Dennis K. Boman said Gamble was the kind of governor who was “unafraid of intervening whenever he believed it necessary for the good of the state.”
French never married and turned down Gov. Lilburn Boggs’ offer for a circuit judgeship. He lived for many years in the South before returning to Missouri a broken man. Paranoid that assassins were out to get him, French slashed his throat and died at age 65 on Oct. 14, 1859.
The fate of Mann’s Tavern isn’t known. There is no reference to the business in “The History of Pike County, Missouri.”
One last thing
Getting inebriated with his enemies certainly affected Leonard.
He later relayed to Fagg that it was the only time “he had known any good result to come from a drunken frolic.”
