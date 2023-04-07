Multi-talented stage actress Grace Hayward was well known to theatergoers of Quincy, Ill., and beyond at the beginning of the 20th Century, as a regular on the traveling stage circuit serving the Midwest beginning as early as 1893.

Born in Terre Haute, Ind., in 1868, the actress turned professional by the time she was 20, and spent the next decades traveling from town to town via train on the theater-vaudeville circuit, taking with her elaborate costumes, scripts she penned, a bevy of talented performers and ornate set decorations.

