Union officer prevents raid on Clarksville

Caleb Dorsey

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A man known for his steel resolve saved Clarksville from a Confederate guerilla who once broke up a wedding to enlist recruits.

Union Capt. William Teague and his men from Company C of the 37th Enrolled Missouri Militia ambushed rebels who were on their way to seize guns in the growing Pike County town.

