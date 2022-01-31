To save the Union

Editor’s note: Following is part one of a story by contributing writer Brent Engel.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The task looked impossible, but Aylett Hawes Buckner took up the challenge.
The Bowling Green newspaper editor, lawyer and judge was among more than 100 delegates to the 1861 Peace Convention in Washington, D.C. He was one of five representatives chosen by Missouri lawmakers.
The goal was to find a compromise over slavery with which everyone could agree. In hindsight, it was wishful thinking, but the fact that such a gathering occurred at all was remarkable.
The country was in chaos, with seven states having already seceded. Neither Republicans nor Democrats were willing to compromise. There were also questions about the constitutionality of having unelected delegates dictate national policy.
Outgoing President James Buchanan supported the convention. “Convinced that Congress would not hold the Union together, he desperately reached out for any alternative that seemed even remotely plausible,” wrote William J. Cooper in “We Have the War Upon Us.”
President-elect Abraham Lincoln disagreed, telling a friend that “no good results” would come of it and predicting it would break up “without having accomplished anything.”
John Tyler, who was almost 71 years old, came out of retirement to lead the convention. Among those accompanying the former president to Washington were his 40-year-old wife, Julia, and their eight-month-old daughter, Pearl.
Joining Buckner in the Missouri delegation were St. Charles County lawyer John D. Coalter, Liberty attorney Alexander W. Doniphan, former State Representative Harrison Hough of Charleston and former Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Waldo P. Johnson of Osceola.
As with Buckner, most of the delegates were attorneys. Author Mark Tooley identified six former cabinet members, 19 former governors, 64 men who had served in Congress and 12 state supreme court justices.
The convention got under way at noon Feb. 4 in Willard Hall, a former Presbyterian church. Ironically, the Provisional Congress of the Confederate States of America met for the first time that day in Montgomery, Ala.
Buckner was a Democrat and staunch supporter of the 10th Amendment’s guarantee that left to the states all rights which were not specifically outlined in the Constitution. He would prove his point during the convention.
As with Tyler, Buckner was a Virginia native from a prominent family. He was born at Fredericksburg on Dec. 14, 1817. His mother, Mildred, was “a woman of strong mind and extraordinary energy,” according to author Phineas Camp Headley. His father, Bailey, was an officer in the American army during the War of 1812 and later worked in the Treasury Department. He was “a most brilliant and popular man,” a family history reads.
Thanks to a physician uncle for whom Buckner was named, he attended Georgetown and the University of Virginia. He taught school and studied law before moving to Missouri in 1837.
“Here he acted as Deputy Sheriff and Deputy Clerk during the day and studied law at night until he was licensed to practice by the Supreme Court in 1838, and Pike county was the theater of his first efforts in his profession,” Headley wrote.
A nasty divorce case involving Isaac Newton Bryson, the son of a Louisiana co-founder, and his wife, Margaret, propelled Buckner to legal stardom.
“The facts of that case partook more of the character of romance than real life, and it excited great interest in the eastern part of Missouri,” Headley noted.
In 1841, Buckner took office as Pike County Circuit Clerk. He also married Virginia native Eliza Lewis Clark, whose father was a first cousin of famed explorer William Clark and Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark. Her mother was a first cousin of Meriwether Lewis.
Buckner declined to run for a second term and in 1850 moved to St. Louis.
He didn’t like city life and by 1855 was back on his Pike County farm. Buckner served on the Missouri Board of Public Works and in 1857 was elected judge of the Third Judicial Circuit, which covered Pike, Lincoln, Montgomery, St. Charles and Warren counties. It was while serving in that capacity that he was chosen by state lawmakers for the Peace Convention.
After almost two weeks, a pro-Southern package of six constitutional amendments and four Congressional resolutions was proposed. Northerners were outraged. One of the recommendations went as far as saying that Congress could make no future constitutional amendments outlawing those approved by the convention.
Delegates met with Lincoln a few days later, and it didn’t go well. The president-elect adamantly said there would be no compromise on the extension of slavery, calling any attempt “surrender.”
Lincoln said no concession “short of everything worth preserving and contending for would satisfy the South.” While he still wanted peace, “it may be necessary to put the foot down.”
Next time: Buckner offers an idea.
