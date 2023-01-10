Three Januarys

LOUISIANA, Mo. — January would prove an important month for John Brooks Henderson.
In just three years, the Louisiana legislator and his supporters would accomplish something that hadn’t been done by Congress for six decades.
The Virginia-born attorney was appointed to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 17, 1862. Within weeks, he began regular discussions with Abraham on ending slavery and the Civil War.
As with the president, Henderson’s views on emancipation evolved. Abolitionists finally decided that a constitutional amendment codifying freedom was the only way to ensure their goal.
Convincing lawmakers to change the Constitution was almost as difficult for Henderson as trying to assure them that slavery’s time was past.
The document had not been revised since 1804 because of what Henderson called a “reverence for the letter and spirit of the organic law.” The senator believed Southern opponents failed to see the hypocrisy in arguments for keeping slavery in place.
“Holding one half of the population of their states in abject slavery, they clamored loudly for the largest liberty,” he said.
Henderson dismissed the argument that slavery was about state’s rights by saying Southerners were asking that a federal document — the Constitution — be used to protect human bondage.
There also was an answer for many who believed the founders intended the Constitution to stand as written. Henderson argued that if such an assumption were true, a clause for making changes never would have been included, and called the power to amend the “safety valve of our institutions.”
“Why was the power of amendment inserted at all?” he asked. “It was to utilize the experience of the future; to correct error in the government…. The power to amend was part of the contract; it was a part of the bond of each state when we entered into the Union, and we have clearly and indisputably the power to amend it in reference to slavery.”
Henderson lay the blame for the war and its unbelievable carnage squarely upon the South and its decision to split the Union over slavery. And he foresaw the divisions that would rock the country for decades to come.
“They have clothed the country in the weeds of mourning, and inflicted burdens under which far distant generations must toil and groan,” he said.
The senator’s final argument really hit home. He told colleagues that the war would be in vain if slavery continued.
“History will repeat itself,” Henderson said. “New wars will come. The innocent will suffer again. Shall we then leave slavery to fester again in the public vitals? If the moral conflict proved to be unceasing before the war, it will be truly irresistible hereafter if slavery remains.”
Henderson introduced what became the 13th Amendment on Jan. 11, 1864.
“This proposition is to mark an epoch in the history of our country if it shall be adopted, and I take occasion now to express my sincere wish that it may become a part of the Constitution of the United States,” Henderson said on April 7, 1864.
The final draft was approved by the Senate the next day. The House followed on Jan. 31, 1865. Illinois became the first state to ratify the proposal. Missouri did so five days later.
The 13th Amendment was declared in effect after Georgia approved it on Dec. 6, 1865 – the 27th of the 36 states to do so. Mississippi didn’t ratify it for another 130 years.
Henderson went on to support freedoms offered by the 14th and 15th Amendments, campaign for women’s voting rights, deal with Native American affairs and prosecute federal tax evaders. In 1868, he was one of seven Republicans who voted against impeaching Democrat President Andrew Johnson. Henderson died at 86 on April 12, 1913.
Though he didn’t hold political office after leaving the Senate in 1869, Henderson remained confident in the American people and their right to choose leaders who endorsed freedom over tyranny.
“If you commit errors, or outrage public sentiment, I want no other revolution than the right of the ballot box,” he said. “With the Constitution unimpaired, we may yet appeal to the popular heart for the approval of right and the redress of wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.