Editor’s note: Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana.
ASHLEY, Mo. — They were outnumbered more than four to one.
And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
The Battle of Ashley on Aug. 28, 1862, brought the Civil War to Pike County. All of the boasting, drilling and marching of the previous year was over. Bullets were now flying through the air.
The losses were minimal compared with the staggering number of deaths in clashes elsewhere, but author Bruce Nichols nonetheless labeled it “a savage battle.”
One Southern sympathizer would call the attack a “disaster.” Union supporters hailed it as a triumph.
“The dividing line between treason and loyalty, between traitors and true men, has been traced at length upon our own soil in characters of blood,” the Louisiana Journal said.
Summer 1862 had been violent across Missouri, but Pike County had been spared for the most part.
The closest skirmishes had come at Florida on July 22, Santa Fe on July 24 and Moore’s Mill on July 28. The Union had an arsenal at Ashley under the command of 37-year-old Capt. William H. Purse, a New York native who lived in Louisiana.
Ashley trailed only Bowling Green and Louisiana when it came to the number of Pike County men serving, but many from Purse’s contingent had been sent to fight at other locations.
Confederate commanders Joseph Chrisman Porter and Clinton Dewitt Burbridge knew the weapons cache was vulnerable. They also were in huge need of a victory.
Just three weeks earlier, Porter had failed to take Kirksville and was forced to withdraw. The 53-year-old Kentucky native knew the area well, having gone to college in Marion County and living in Knox County.
The 28-year-old Burbridge, who lost his father at age four, was from Louisiana and the younger brother of banker-turned-rebel John Quincy Burbridge.
Most of the federal troops at Ashley had been recruited by Thomas James Clark Fagg of Louisiana. The Virginia-born judge was a former Missouri state lawmaker who was described by one legal publication as an “out-and-out Union man” and slavery opponent.
“They were men of great respectability and enthusiastically attached to the Union cause,” Fagg said of the recruits.
Purse’s men also were resolute. Not long after daybreak on Aug. 28, sentinels alerted the captain that trouble was approaching.
“There was but a moment’s time for preparation, as right upon the heels of the notice came the rebels,” the Journal reported.
Up to 30 militia were joined by a few local residents. They quickly assembled to combat the estimated 125 to 150 attackers. The men took cover in four buildings, including businesses run by J.C. Elmore and Southern-born John McCormick.
“In this condition of affairs, the whole band of rebels came rushing in through the main street from the north, yelling like so many savages,” the Journal said.
The shouting abruptly stopped when the Union men returned fire. The raiders “discovered their progress had to be made with caution” and ducked behind houses, outbuildings, fences, privies and any other cover they could find.
“Ball and buckshot flew like leaden hail in every direction,” the Journal told readers.
The Confederates focused their attention on Elmore’s storeroom. It received the most damage, with 28 bullets penetrating the wooden part of the structure. The other buildings had slight damage.
After 40 minutes of skirmishing, the rebels sent a proposal to Purse under a flag of truce.
“We demand an unconditional surrender as far as arms are concerned,” read the message, signed by Porter and Burbridge. It also said the Union men would be pardoned.
There is disagreement over who carried the message. One story says it was Elmore, and claims the Confederates shot the storekeeper in the right shoulder as he stood by the door of his building awaiting a Union response.
Another story says it was Moses Beck, a 31-year-old Kentucky native and son of a Baptist minister who had grown up near Ashley and farmed in Montgomery County. The account says Union men shot Beck as he returned to the Confederate lines.
In his 1909 book “With Porter in North Missouri” author Joseph A. Mudd says Beck was not the messenger. According to his account, Louisiana rebel Samuel Minor was standing by Beck when the farmer was gunned down. In any event, Purse wasn’t about to surrender.
“Can’t comply with your request,” the Union commander wrote back. “Your men should have respected your own messenger.”
The two sides exchanged fire for about 15 more minutes before the Confederates inexplicably retreated. Union backers used what should have been an easy rebel win to light the fires of passion for their cause.
“Brave men that fought and fell at Ashley — the grass that springs upon your freshly sodded graves shall not fade until the last vestige of treason is swept from North Missouri,” the Journal promised.
Next time: Casualties and aftermath.
