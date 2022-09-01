Editor’s note: Following is the final part of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana.
ASHLEY, Mo. — The Battle of Ashley apparently led to seven deaths, which for the Civil War was nothing short of miraculous.
A contingent of about 30 Union militia and local residents held off an estimated 125 to 150 Confederates on Aug. 28, 1862. The rebels were after guns stored at an arsenal.
In its report on the hour-long skirmish, the Louisiana Journal said at least 19 Union men fired upon the invaders. Two or three instead “wished to surrender, deeming the situation untenable” and the odds too great.
“The rest said ‘No surrender. We’ll fight and whip the scoundrels,’” the newspaper reported. “And they did whip them soundly.”
Given their overwhelming numbers, it’s surprising the Confederates didn’t finish off the small garrison.
The Journal claimed store owner J.C. Elmore pleaded with rebel captains to withdraw because further fighting would only result in more deaths and “accomplish nothing.” Author Bruce Nichols says the “fear that nearby Yankee troops would come to” Ashley’s defense led to the retreat.
Thomas James Clark Fagg was a 40-year-old Pike County judge and future Missouri Supreme Court justice who helped recruit the Ashley soldiers. He said the Confederates would have “made it hot” for the Union had they taken the arsenal.
As it stood, the Journal declared the militiamen had “covered themselves all over with glory!”
Casualty list
As with some tales of the battle, there are conflicting stories about casualties.
At least five Confederates were reported to have died. The first was Moses Beck, although accounts vary.
The most plausible came from Louisiana bushwhacker Samuel Minor. He was standing near Beck when the 31-year-old farmer was struck by a bullet while overseeing work to build a portable barricade.
One story says Beck died instantly, but author Joseph A. Mudd wrote that Beck “loosened his money belt, containing gold, and gave it with his revolver to Sam. He lived only a few minutes.”
Two other Confederates — 25-year-old Davis Whiteside of Lincoln County and William Friedly of St. Charles County — died the next day. Whiteside was the second of five brothers and is buried just south of Eolia.
While it doesn’t seem likely, Mudd claimed Whiteside lived for several days and “until the end was tenderly nursed” by Mary Clark Kerr Purse, the wife of Ashley Union Capt. William Purse.
Ralls County resident David Blue died of a stomach wound a few days after the battle. The 1883 Pike County history book identifies the final rebel victim only as a “Mr. Wosham,” who was “killed by a ball carrying away part of the skull.”
The Journal says that as Confederates left Ashley, they shot 23-year-old Union soldier George Washington Trower. However, another account says secessionist townspeople ambushed Trower and murdered him. A 28-year-old brother, Robert Trower, was wounded during the battle. Two other siblings, Henry and James Trower, performed wartime duties for the Union. George Trower is buried in Smyrna Church Cemetery between New Hartford and Middletown.
James Venable is noted by the Journal as the second Union casualty, dying on Aug. 29. The newspaper lists the other Union injured as John McCormick, Ambrose VanArsdale, John Kiser, Samuel and Crede Grimmett, Jonathan Mayberry, Joseph Orr and H.M Reid.
One of the Confederates wounded was Dr. Henry Lovelace, whom Mudd called “a man of the highest integrity and of most lovable disposition.” Lovelace died in 1900 at age 66.
There were likely more hurt on both sides.
“Just what the casualties were is not fully known,” the history book admitted. “Pools of blood in the woods back of Ashley indicated that others were seriously wounded, a number of whom were reported to have died soon after.”
The aftermath
Fallout from the Battle of Ashley would continue for weeks, and Pike County would soon encapsulate the violent national divide between North and South.
Purse declared that “the brush around is swarming” with rebels. A Union patrol sent from Ashley after the skirmish came across suspected Confederate scout Peter Parsons.
“Parsons refused to tell where his gang was secreted and his captors promptly shot him,” the Journal reported.
Union loyalists held an unprecedented meeting at Bowling Green four days after the battle to discourage secession. Missouri U.S. Sen. John Brooks Henderson of Louisiana and Illinois U.S. Sen. Orville Browning of Quincy were the primary speakers. Both were strong Union supporters.
Henderson said “selfish demagogues” had started the “unnecessary rebellion” and “should receive the condemnation of every patriot in the land.” He also called guerilla warfare that had resulted in the Battle of Ashley a “disgrace to the civilization of the age.”
“They have destroyed our property and taken the lives of our people, and Missourians owe it to their own honor to drive these plunderers from the state,” Henderson said.
Mudd said the retreating Confederates were left to “get through the (Union) lines as best we could” after the “Ashley disaster.” Judge Fagg gave credit to the Union militia.
“It was doubtless true that this regiment was largely instrumental in preserving the property and even the lives of the people of this section,” he said.
The Journal didn’t hold back, either.
“Take it all in all, the affair turned out most disastrously to the rebel rascals who ventured to make a raid on the ‘sacred soil’ of Old Pike,” the paper proclaimed.
One last thing
One stubborn Ashley man wasn’t about to let attackers get the best of him.
The story goes that before taking on Union militiamen, 75 bushwhackers descended upon the Moses Hendrick farm three miles from town. Though born in the South, the 56-year-old Union sympathizer wasn’t about to give up his constitutionally-protected five guns without a clash.
“Accordingly, he sent the contents of the first plump into the buttocks of a rebel, giving him so much of his ‘rights,’” the Journal hysterically noted.
Hendrick managed to fire two more of the guns before being captured. Remarkably, he wasn’t killed instantly. Instead, the Confederates put him atop a horse, tied his hands and led him into the woods with the promise of an execution at noon.
While the guerillas were engaged at Ashley, Hendrick loosened the ropes, got away from a guard and galloped into town, all the while dodging an estimated 30 to 40 bullets.
“Thus it was that a life was saved and a horse captured,” the Pike County history book decreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.