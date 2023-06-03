history

Handwriting on this 1905-era photo is believed to be that of Sinclair Mainland, whose father, John S. Mainland, was a long-time manager of the Hannibal Electric and Railroad Company. Sinclair Mainland’s handwriting describes the movie theater and event venue, to the right, that served Hannibal-area residents from the summer of 1901 until October 1906. It was located on the east side of St. Mary’s Avenue, directly to the south of Radcliffe Street. In 1905, there was a ramp on St. Mary’s Avenue that allowed for five street cars to load at the same time. Mainland family photo album shared by Willie Richmond of Hannibal. Directly behind the car in the distance is a grocery store, “Cheap Cash Store” operated by Wm. S. Ardrey. That store would be located where the St. Mary’s Pharmacy was once located, now addressed 2900 St. Mary’s Avenue.

During the course of Missouri’s history, a number of assigned dates have been used for the celebration of Emancipation Day. Perhaps most common was Aug. 5, a month and a day following the nation’s observation of independence from British rule.

The celebration of independence that Americans experienced wasn’t universal, however. Frederick Douglass, in a speech given on July 5, 1852, said, “What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelly to which he is the constant victim.”

Mary Lou Montgomery retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’ and the newest book, “Oakwood: West of Hannibal.” Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com Her collective works can be found at maryloumontgomery.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.