During the course of Missouri’s history, a number of assigned dates have been used for the celebration of Emancipation Day. Perhaps most common was Aug. 5, a month and a day following the nation’s observation of independence from British rule.
The celebration of independence that Americans experienced wasn’t universal, however. Frederick Douglass, in a speech given on July 5, 1852, said, “What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelly to which he is the constant victim.”
In Hannibal, on July 5, 1905, the Eighth and Center Street Baptist Church hosted an all-day picnic and celebration of Emancipation Day, at Smith’s Park on St. Mary’s Avenue. People of color, living in all parts of Hannibal proper, ascended to this remote location - still outside of the Hannibal city limits - via the Hannibal Electric and Railroad Company’s electric street cars.
Smith’s park, established in the summer of 1901 on a five-acre grove owned by Mary L. Smith, (then mother in law of John S. Mainland, street car company manager) consisted of a pavilion and plenty of space for picnics and family gatherings on the hillside east of St. Mary’s Avenue, adjacent to Radcliff Street.
Among those in attendance on that July day were Mary and Lora Slayton, mother and daughter, who lived at 921 North Street.
The extended Slayton family had a large presence in Hannibal at that time; Mary’s husband, Levi, was one of 16 children raised by George and Eveline Slayton, 10 of whom survived into the 20th Century.
A number of the Slayton children - Levi’s siblings - settled in Hannibal following patriarch George Slayton’s death in 1893. They included:
• Alfred, born circa 1867 (wife Ida Newberry, divorced in 1913);
• Levi Slayton, born 1868 (wife Mary);
• Rosa Slayton, born circa 1871;
• Boone Slayton, born 1875 (wife Bertie);
• George Slayton, born circa 1882;
• Ethel Slayton, born in 1884;
• Joseph Slayton, born 1885;
Vesper Slayton, born in 1892. She graduated from high school in Hannibal and in 1912 enrolled in a combined business and shorthand course at Dixon College in Illinois.
Richard Slayton, born 1864, was married to Amanda Coleman (1870-1922). In 1919, their son, Ola, was the charter vice commander for Hannibal’s Clarence Woodson American Legion Post No. 155. Maceo Wilson was veterans organization’s first commander.
There is little doubt, with this much family in the vicinity, that Mary and Lora Slayton were surrounded by loved ones on this celebratory day, which took place just five months following the death of their husband/father, Levi Slayton, at the age of 34.
Transportation
At the park, at the bottom of the hill on St. Mary’s Avenue, the car company had expanded its loading dock to make room for five street cars to load at once. As the last car was preparing to leave the park for destinations toward Hannibal proper, Motorman Cashman announced the imminent plans for departure.
As he made his way from the back of the car to the front, the car itself started to move. By rushing to the front, he was able to engage the hand brake and thus stop the car from rolling before it reached a decline onto Hawkins Street. Regardless, the newspaper of the day reported that passengers on board began to panic.
Lora Slayton, daughter of Levi and Mary Slayton, was seated toward the front of the car next to her mother. She either fell or jumped from the moving car, her leg caught between a wheel and the track.
Taken to Levering Hospital for emergency treatment, Dr. Henry L. Banks, assisted by Dr. O.C. Queen, deemed it necessary to amputate her leg.
A year later, following the presentation of evidence, a jury in Lewis County, Mo., awarded Lora $1,500 in compensation for her loss.
Smith’s Park, managed by John S. Mainland, was a popular gathering spot and entertainment venue during the spring, summer and fall, from August 1901 until the last day of October 1906.
Photographs, recently shared by Willie Richmond of Hannibal and exhibited along with this story, show details of the outdoor theater at 2400 St. Mary’s Ave., St. Mary’s Avenue itself circa 1905, and street cars of various descriptions, which were so vital to local transportation.
Here is the story of the girl injured in the streetcar accident at Smith's Park Aug. 5, 1905:
Flora Slayton, of North Street, a negro girl about 11 years of age, while attempting to jump from a moving car last night, near Smith’s Park, fell beneath the car and one leg was run over, necessitating amputation.
The colored Baptist Church of this city gave an all day and night picnic at Smith’s Park yesterday and numerous negroes were in attendance. This picnic was still in progress when the last car south arrived at the platform for its return trip to town. Motorman Cashman had stopped his car, setting the brake very tight, and had taken his handle bars preparatory to the return trip, while making his way from the rear of the car to the head, he stopped to announce that his was the last time down, being off of the car at the time. Conductor Johnson was winding up the register. There were a number of negroes on the head end of the car, and in some manner one of them kicked or knocked the brake pawl loose, whereupon the car started down the decline towards the baseball park. The grade is not steep and the car had not gained any high rate of speed before the conductor had it under control, but excitement was rather high and growing at an enormous rate when the car was stopped. The unfortunate girl was badly scared and attempted to jump from the running car over her mother, who was sitting in the seat beside her on the outside. In jumping she was tripped in some manner and fell underneath the car running over her leg just below the knee. She was immediately taken to Levering Hospital and Dr. Banks called who amputated the leg assisted by Dr. Queen. She was removed to her home this morning on North Street.
Hannibal, March 23 - The trial of the case of Lora Slayton against the Hannibal Railway and Electric Co., which had been in progress at Canton, Lewis County, since last Monday, was concluded at noon yesterday, when the jury returned their verdict for %1,500. On the 4th day of August, 1905, the colored people celebrated Emancipation day at Smith’s park in this city and on returning to the city that evening as a passenger on one of the cars the girl, Lora Slayton, was either thrown or jumped from the car and had her leg cut off. For this injury, through her mother she brought suit against the street car company for $5,000.
Boone Slayton, 1880-1938, lived at 516 N. 9th, Hannibal, wife was Bertie Slayton, buried Baptist Cemetery
