Stark vs. Truman

Editor’s note: Following is the conclusion of a three-part story series by contributing writer Brent Engel. It contains language that some may find objectionable. Discretion is advised.
The road to defeat for Lloyd Stark may have been lined with fruit from his Louisiana orchards.
Stark narrowly lost the 1940 Missouri U.S. Senate Democratic primary election to incumbent Harry Truman in a race that also featured Maurice Milligan.
There were at least two significant reasons, but a more intangible theory left a bad taste that would damage Stark.
It happened during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago just three weeks before the primary. While President Franklin Roosevelt had decided to seek a third term, there was uncertainty over who would join him as vice president. The first man to hold that title, John Nance Garner, was challenging Roosevelt for the presidential nomination.
Stark, Missouri’s term-limited governor and a delegate to the convention, handed out apples at Chicago Stadium and let everyone know he would gladly be Roosevelt’s running mate.
“I’m going to let nature take its course,” he coyly told reporters. “I’m not announcing as a candidate, but I told the boys I’m not going to hold them back any longer.”
Boiling point
Handouts are synonymous with politics, so Stark’s amiable antic was nothing new.
The trouble came from a man whom the governor had known since before he could pick fruit.
Bennett Clark, Missouri’s other U.S. Senator and the son of former Speaker of the House Champ Clark of Bowling Green, did not see eye-to-eye with Stark.
When Stark had first been mentioned for vice president in February 1940, Clark sarcastically responded that his fellow Pike Countian’s “ambitions seem to be like the gentle dew that falls from heaven and covers everything high or low”.
“He is the first man in the history of the United States who has ever tried to run for President, Vice President, Secretary of the Navy, Secretary of War, Governor General of the Philippines, Ambassador to England and United States Senate all at one and the same time,” Clark growled.
The Associated Press reported the “gap between those two sons of Pike County widened steadily” during the Missouri Democratic Convention in April. Clark’s animus paid off for Truman, who was warmly received by delegates at the national convention. Despite the apples, Stark was booed.
On the flip side, the St. Louis Star-Times criticized Clark for his “extreme verbal assaults on the governor” and argued that the senator should have supported Stark’s anti-corruption efforts.
Clark called Stark’s attempt to join the Roosevelt ticket “a ludicrous fiasco”. Stark responded by saying Clark was jealous that national attention had shifted away from the senator’s own aspirations for higher office.
“Missourians know that I have been, and am now, an ardent supporter of President Roosevelt,” he said. “Senator Clark sees red when my name is mentioned.”
Stark soon decided to withdraw from the vice president balloting, but “a good many potential supporters from Missouri felt that he had made a fool of himself and of them by running for two offices at the same time,” wrote author Merle Miller.
The Jefferson City Post-Tribune said Stark’s escapade “cost him prestige at home,” and that it would take time for his reputation to rebound from “all those apples given away for free”.
In the end, Roosevelt chose Agriculture Secretary Henry Wallace of Iowa. Truman, Stark and Milligan differed little on issues, especially in keeping America out of conflicts in Europe and Asia.
So, the race came down to good, old-fashioned handshake campaigning — something at which Truman excelled.
Enemy of my enemy
During World War I, Truman had encountered Clark on a European battlefield.
The future senator convinced the future president that a German attack was about to happen. It didn’t, but Truman wisely did not hold a grudge for the practical joke. Clark would help his 1940 campaign immeasurably.
Clark was among those who had encouraged Milligan to join the race. Truman admitted the prosecutor was “riding a wave of popularity” after winning convictions of Kansas City political kingpin Tom Pendergast and his cronies.
Truman fell back upon what had worked in his 1934 Senate race. He drove around the state to rallies and speeches, getting reacquainted with people he’d met six years earlier. His wife, Bess, and 87-year-old mother, Martha, joined him at many stops.
Stark, a Naval Academy graduate who had served with distinction during the war, began to feel the heat. Days before the Aug. 6 election, a letter went out to supporters.
“Be active!” he wrote. “Be vigilant! Our chief danger is over-confidence. Beware of the friend who tells you ‘It’s in the bag. Stark is as good as nominated. Your help is not needed.’ Remember, one vote in the ballot box is worth a dozen on the street corner.”
Truman went to bed on election night trailing Stark by 11,000 votes. Thinking the call was a joke, Bess hung up on a campaign aide who rang at 3:30 the next morning to say Truman had pulled ahead.
In the end, the senator received 268,354 votes to Stark’s 260,221 – a difference of only 8,133. Milligan had 127,378. To no one’s surprise, Stark easily came out on top in Pike County, with 3,482 votes to Truman’s 1,184. Milligan got 758.
Analysts theorized Milligan siphoned votes from Stark. In addition, Truman got an overwhelming majority of the 130,000 votes cast by black people, a constituency Stark and Milligan largely ignored.
Truman “pulled off a minor miracle,” wrote Robert Dallek. Biographer Rawn James Jr. said “colleagues, opponents and pundits repeatedly underestimated” the senator.
Stark’s disposition did not allow excuses, and he largely was quiet about the defeat. While offering to campaign for Roosevelt, he refused to support Truman, who beat Republican Manvel Davis by more than 50,000 votes in the November 1940 general election.
Truman told Bess that he would not forget the primary if he lived to be 1,000.
“I hope some good fact-finder will make a record of that campaign,” he said. “It will be history someday.”
Aftermath
Even in victory, Truman did not hold back his feelings about Stark.
In a letter two weeks after the primary, the senator told a friend of the nursery owner that he “didn’t want to hear from the S.O.B” and “didn’t give a damn what he did or intended to do”.
Truman would later say that the only person he detested more was Republican Richard Nixon, whom he called “a no good, lying bastard”. That didn’t stop him from excoriating Clark, whom he claimed “was never any help as a representative of the people of Missouri” during Roosevelt’s tenure.
Clark was part of the controversy over Stark’s successor as governor. He and others charged that Republican Forrest Donnell had won the election with fraudulent votes and demanded a recount.
Donnell was kept out of office for six weeks until the Missouri Supreme Court stepped in to seat him. Newspapers ran a photo of Donnell and a smiling Stark greeting each other.
There is, of course, no guarantee that Roosevelt would have chosen Stark as his running mate after dumping Wallace in 1944. But there’s no doubt the Pike County man would have been a viable leader.
Speculation ramps up even more when considering what might have happened if Stark had beaten Truman. At the least, two men from Pike County who detested each other would have represented Missouri in the Senate, all the while likely seeking a higher office. The intrigue multiplies when thinking of Stark — considered by many more exceptional than Clark — being elevated to president.
In any event, Stark returned to the nursery business and never ran for political office again. He did back Republicans such as Thomas Dewey, whom Truman defeated for president in 1948. Stark died at 85 on Sept. 17, 1972.
Clark continued in the Senate and introduced the G.I. Bill, among other successes. Showing no apparent ill will, Truman nominated him as a federal judge, a position Clark held until his death at 64 on July 10, 1954.
Milligan resumed his duties as a federal prosecutor and wrote a book. Its title — “Missouri Waltz: The Inside Story of the Pendergast Machine by the Man Who Smashed It” — proclaimed his role in bringing down the boss. He passed at 74 on June 19, 1959.
Truman had been vice president for less than three months when Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945. During World War II, he appointed Stark’s brother, Paul, to run a victory garden campaign. But there was never a loss of disdain for his 1940 rival.
Truman called Stark “a nut” who in 1940 “couldn’t make up his mind what he wanted to be, and then he tried to run for everything at the same time.”
One last thing
Missouri Congressman William Hungate had a fitting tribute to Truman upon the president’s death at 88 on Dec. 26, 1972 — just three months after Stark passed.
Hungate, who orchestrated preservation of Champ Clark’s historic Bowling Green home, related the story to colleagues in the U.S. House.
“Someone is alleged to have run up to Mr. Truman when he was running for Senate and said: ‘I bet you don’t know who I am.’ To which Mr. Truman said: “No, and I don’t give a damn.’ Well, a lot of us wish we could have that courage, but few of us could be elected doing that, except a man like Harry Truman.”
