Stark vs. Truman

Editor’s note: Following is the second part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel. It contains language that some may find objectionable. Discretion is advised.
Lloyd Stark wasted little time in attacking Harry Truman in their 1940 campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
The term-limited Missouri governor called the incumbent a “fraudulent” hack elected with “ghost votes” provided by Tom Pendergast’s Kansas City political operatives. He promised “clean, honest government” if elected.
“I am proud of the part the good people of this state played in the cleanup of the Pendergast machine,” Stark said. “Without their influence, the battle for decent government in Missouri might never have succeeded.”
Most newspapers favored Stark. The New York Times called Truman “a rube from Pendergast land” and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch predicted his political days were over.
“He may as well fold up and accept a nice, lucrative federal post if he can get it — and if he does get it, it’s a travesty of democracy,” the paper intoned.
G. Gould Lincoln of the Washington Evening Star said Stark “is the kind of man needed in American politics”. As he had so many times, Truman offered a quintessential comeback when asked about his opponent.
“I’ll beat the hell out of him.”
Flies in the ointment
Truman wasn’t the only man upset that Stark took credit for Pendergast’s downfall.
As U.S. District Attorney for Western Missouri, Maurice Milligan had put in prison the boss and more than 200 of his lackeys.
Truman, who six years earlier had received political help from Pendergast, unsurprisingly opposed Milligan’s appointment as a prosecutor. There also was an old-fashioned revenge factor. Truman had defeated Milligan’s brother, Jacob, in the 1934 Senate primary. Milligan began his own Senate run with promise on March 28, 1940.
All three candidates supported Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, although Truman was more outspoken and consistently voted with the president. The trio also hoped to keep America out of escalating wars in Europe and Asia.
The problematic commonality between Truman and Stark was Bennett Clark, Missouri’s other U.S. Senator and son of the late Pike County legislator Champ Clark. He didn’t like Stark and was barely tolerable of Truman.
Clark had stunned political watchers by winning his seat in 1932 without Pendergast’s support. His animus toward Truman dated to the 1934 Senate primary, when Clark had backed Jacob Milligan.
Though they seemed to get along in the Senate, Clark had excoriated Truman for “mendacity and imbecility”. In yet another typical response, Truman said Clark was proof that talent wasn’t inherited.
Like his father, Clark was a loyal Democrat. He generally supported Roosevelt, even serving as the president’s chief 1936 re-election campaigner in Missouri. However, author Thomas T. Spencer noted the senator “did not hesitate to vote against New Deal legislation that he opposed on principle or considered unconstitutional”.
Stark picked up on the negative vibes and made sure voters understood his support of Roosevelt.
“This is a dangerous time, and is no time for partisan and carping criticism at the man at the helm of their government, who has at his hands the destiny of every man, woman and child in the United States,” Stark said.
It also was a time of one big question. For as Democrats approached the party’s national convention at Chicago in July, Roosevelt still had not revealed whether he planned to seek an unprecedented third term.
Clark quickly found himself on a long list of possible candidates.
Cold shoulder
Truman had long felt ignored by Roosevelt.
He had gotten little attention during six years in the Senate and he’d even been left to sulk on shore while Stark sailed the Potomac aboard Roosevelt’s yacht.
So, Truman initially backed Clark for president in 1940. In hindsight, observers have differed on if it was a shrewd or senseless decision.
Author Thomas Fleming claimed Truman’s support was the kind of ingenious “pure politics” that Truman cherished — an effort to attract votes in Clark’s Northeast Missouri backyard.
Author David McCullough countered by writing that it “seemed so blatantly hypocritical and expedient as to be laughable” that Truman would back Clark “for the presidency at any time, let alone now, with the world as it was”. Despite his endorsement, Truman said he would campaign for Roosevelt if the president decided to run again.
In addition to Clark, there were more than a dozen potential nominees. Newspaper columnist Jay Franklin called Clark “thoroughly honest” and “one of the real scholars” in Washington, but added that his “political company has been poorly chosen” and that he was part of “the conservative clique in the Senate which invariably opposes Roosevelt”.
Nicholas Wapshott wrote that Clark was among “the passing flavors of the month” and had no real shot at the nomination. McCullough was much harsher, and said no one was surprised when Clark’s “presidential boom came to nothing”.
It didn’t help that Stark was openly hostile to Clark, even though Champ had been a teacher of the governor’s father, Clarence, and had given the younger man an appointment to the Naval Academy. Only four years apart in age, the two men had known each other since childhood.
The Associated Press reported that Clark’s vitriol toward the governor had “earned for him the title of No. 1 Stark-hater” and that the senator’s “prime interest was to see Stark beaten”.
Stark ignored the jabs and kept on campaigning, splitting his time between Missouri and Washington, D.C. Milligan sought Pike County votes by advertising in Stark’s hometown newspaper, The Louisiana Press-Journal.
Truman did what had worked for him previously. He hopped into his 1938 Dodge and blitzed the state, visiting every burg he could — 75 counties in June and July alone. Bess Truman often reworked his speeches to avoid her husband’s sometimes gruff descriptions. At one rally, Truman’s address included multiple uses of the word “manure”.
“Why on earth can’t you get Harry to use a more genteel word?” a friend asked.
“Good Lord, it’s taken me years to get him to use ‘manure,’” Mrs. Truman replied.
Meanwhile, at Bowling Green High School, a senior named William Hungate was keeping one eye on the war overseas and the other on the Senate race.
Later, the Army combat veteran and Missouri Congressman would make a hindsight observation about the ineffective vandalism that hit Truman’s campaign in Stark territory.
“As fast as you took down his posters, someone else put them up,” Hungate recalled. “He was recognized across the state as a champion of the people.”
Thus, the stage was set for a remarkable election.
Next time: A “minor miracle”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.