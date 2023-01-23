Editor’s note: Following is the first part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel. It contains language that some may find objectionable. Discretion is advised.
Fate has denied Pike County two presidents.
Much attention has been focused upon party infighting that kept Bowling Green attorney Champ Clark from winning the 1912 Democratic nomination.
The spotlight has not shown as brightly on the 1940 U.S. Senate Democratic primary. It pitted Louisiana nursery owner Lloyd Stark against incumbent Harry Truman, who became vice president and ascended upon the death of President Franklin Roosevelt.
The passage of time makes lack of attention understandable. Yet, intrigue was created by the bitter race, which would see another Pike County influencer make his mark.
If nothing else, the campaign solidified Truman’s sometimes coarse persona while proving the old adage that politics makes for strange bedfellows. It all came amid a backdrop of a war in Europe and Asia that soon would draw in America.
Truman recounted a 1939 meeting he had in his Washington office with Stark, who promised not to challenge the senator.
“When he left my office, I said to my secretary ‘That son-of-a- ____ is gonna run against me, and, sure enough. I was right,” Truman later said.
Gigantic loathing
Stark and Truman despised each other, and the 1940 race would make them enemies for life.
Just four years earlier, however, they’d been buddies. Stark said Truman was “one of the best friends I have in the world.” Truman pledged that if he could “be of any service in any way whatever, all you need to do is indicate it, and I will be there.”
Hostility erupted with the downfall of crooked Kansas City political boss Tom Pendergast. Truman had received campaign help from Pendergast in his 1934 Senate bid. Stark had been rebuffed by the powerbroker in the 1932 gubernatorial race, but received reluctant support in 1936.
When charges of corruption arose, Truman stuck by Pendergast despite not being part of the fraud. Stark championed the investigations.
“The decent, honest, law-abiding, God-fearing people of Missouri – you and countless thousands like you – deserve the full credit for ridding our state of the domination of a greedy, rapacious gang of plunderers and corruptionists,” Stark told one audience.
By 1939, Pendergast was in prison, Truman was questioning his re-election chances and Stark was basking in the national spotlight, including attention from the White House and a favorable five-page spread in Life magazine.
Stark filed as a candidate on Sept. 15, 1939. Two weeks earlier, the Nazis had invaded Poland. In Louisiana, handbags could be purchased at Younkers department store for 50 cents, three pounds of green beans were 30 cents at Sterne Market and “The Invisible Man” was one of the features at the Clark Theatre.
Truman finally announced his candidacy on Feb. 3, 1940. Three months later, Stark held a formal campaign kickoff. A grandstand roof kept rain off of an estimated 5,000 spectators as Stark spoke from a makeshift covered podium built on the racetrack at the Audrain County Fairgrounds in Mexico. The governor spoke for 45 minutes and afterward greeted the audience for an hour.
The candidate said he was “unalterably opposed” to America joining overseas wars and advocated a “defense only” policy.
“We need our young people to work out the peaceful problems of tomorrow and to maintain in this nation the high idealism upon which democracy thrives,” he said.
An inspirational finish to the speech, with an eye toward the end of the Great Depression, drew loud applause.
“The years ahead that call for the solution of fundamental problems in agriculture, business and labor will reward those who solve those problems by justifying their faith in America,” Stark said. “The solution of those problems will re-employ our people beyond the need of expedients or relief or of created work.”
Different drummers
Stark was more conservative than Truman.
The man from Independence was an intelligent, yet scrappy, farm boy who loved music and reading. He relished persevering amid troubles, and any self-doubt was overcome by persistence.
“My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician,” he once joked. “And to tell the truth, there’s hardly any difference.”
Stark was about as opposite as could be — the kind of successful, dignified gentleman hardly ever found in politics. He was poker-faced and personally reserved, but magnanimous and deeply passionate about progress.
Before entering politics, Stark had galvanized efforts to build the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana. In addition to breeding blue-ribbon horses, he advocated unambiguous government and denounced partisan parasites who considered “public office as a private racket.”
Voters also got a reminder that democracy came with responsibility. “Good government begins with your ballot,” he once told a Rotary Club audience.
Critics called Stark a rich egomaniac whose thirst for power was unquenchable. Washington columnist Jay Franklin wrote that the governor had “a stiff and pompous official manner, which is a political handicap.” Author Robert H. Ferrell said Stark was “an ingrate” for turning on Pendergast and for not acknowledging Truman’s support of his gubernatorial candidacy.
Those backing Stark labeled Truman an unimpressive legislator who was little more than the puppet of a rotten political scoundrel. Capitol reporters Joseph Alsop and Robert Kintner said he was “an appendage of the old Pendergast machine.” The senator admitted he was “under a cloud.”
In diary entries, Truman criticized Stark as a “double crosser” who was “intellectually dishonest.” He claimed the Louisiana businessman had “followed me around like a poodle dog” to gain support in the 1936 governor’s race. Truman would later say that Roosevelt had told him Stark had a “large ego” and “no sense of humor,” and that the governor was not “a real liberal.”
Friends had urged Truman not to seek office again. Roosevelt appeared to quietly back Stark, and apparently promised Truman a lifetime Interstate Commerce Commission appointment at a higher salary if he quit the race.
“I sent word that I would run if I only got one vote — mine,” a typically defiant Truman reportedly told an aide.

