A long-established neighborhood along St. Mary’s Avenue remains primarily intact, following its establishment as the Mary L. Smith Jr. subdivision back in 1912. This section of Hannibal served as home to William Barnes Smith (1880-1948) from the time of his marriage to Catherine Owsley (1883-1944) until he moved to South Tenth Street in the mid 1930s.

This addition to Hannibal proper consists of land southwest of St. Mary’s Avenue, from Lamb Avenue on the east, to Hawkins Avenue on the west. Primary streets include a portion of Chestnut and Hope streets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.