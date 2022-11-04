Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms. Low around 50F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 50F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.