Sept. 3, 1865: Father John Cummings is arrested after saying Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana. His crime? Failing to recite the new state constitution’s “loyalty oath” enacted after the Civil War. The legal battle that followed would reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where Cummings won a narrow victory. The case is still cited as a free speech milestone. 

Sept. 8, 2017: Groundbreaking is held for a new Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana. The event comes 90 years and two days after a worker was killed during construction of the original structure. Clark’s great-grandson, J. Bennett “Ben” Clark, is featured at the ceremony, during which a bald eagle flies low directly over the audience. Clark returns for dedication of the new bridge on Aug. 3, 2019.

