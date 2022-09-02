Sept. 3, 1865: Father John Cummings is arrested after saying Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana. His crime? Failing to recite the new state constitution’s “loyalty oath” enacted after the Civil War. The legal battle that followed would reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where Cummings won a narrow victory. The case is still cited as a free speech milestone.
Sept. 8, 2017: Groundbreaking is held for a new Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana. The event comes 90 years and two days after a worker was killed during construction of the original structure. Clark’s great-grandson, J. Bennett “Ben” Clark, is featured at the ceremony, during which a bald eagle flies low directly over the audience. Clark returns for dedication of the new bridge on Aug. 3, 2019.
Sept. 13, 1917: Cornerstone ceremonies are held in Bowling Green for a new Pike County Courthouse. The $100,000 facility — almost $2 million today — opened in January 1919. The project was not without controversy. Proposals had been made to construct buildings in Bowling Green and in Louisiana, where the county’s first government building stood. In the end, voters decided one courthouse was enough.
Sept. 17, 1972: Retired nursery executive and former Missouri Gov. Lloyd Stark of Louisiana dies at 85. During his one term from 1937 to 1941, Stark led reforms and battled Kansas City political boss Tom Pendergast. He lost the U.S. Senate primary in 1940 to Harry Truman, who five years later would become president upon the death of Franklin Roosevelt.
Sept. 18, 1884: The Riverside Press of Louisiana offers the following political advice: “Young man, you will vote for the first time next month. We don’t want to influence you, but candor compels us to say that if you do not heed our words, and you contribute to the election of any candidate but the one we vote for, you may take our word the country is ruined.”
Sept. 24, 1883: Twenty-three-year-old Samuel Wesley Collins of Middletown guns down 35-year-old Curryville farmer Owen Utterback. Collins, whose attorney was Champ Clark, claimed he had been shorted by Utterback in an unspecified business deal. A jury convicted him and he was hanged at Spring Hollow just east of Bowling Green on Aug. 28, 1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.