LOUISIANA, Mo. — She turned a second-place finish at a writing contest into a successful publishing career that reached millions of young readers.
Northeast Missouri native Lucy Foster Madison was one of the most prolific writers of the early 20th century. Saturday is the anniversary of her birth.
Over three decades, Madison churned out 15 books and at least 200 short stories. The volumes often contained characters whose voices spoke to a generation of women who wanted to chart their own destinies.
One story features Louisiana, where Madison grew up.
By far the most popular of her works were the four-book Peggy Owen series published between 1908 and 1912. Peggy was the daughter of a soldier serving under General George Washington in the Revolutionary War.
Madison returned to Louisiana periodically and died in Upstate New York at age 66 in 1932.
