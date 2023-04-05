LOUISIANA, Mo. — Lowell Pew isn’t the only Louisiana police officer to be murdered.
Additional research shows William Kingston was gunned down less than three weeks after serving with the Union in the Civil War.
Pew was shot to death while investigating a trainyard burglary on Feb. 14, 1900. Kingston was killed on Dec. 17, 1864, by two thieves suspected of being part of a Confederate crime ring.
The Louisiana Journal reported Kingston was “a brave man, and always performed what he believed to be his duty, without fear or hesitation.”
Two stolen mules
The “scene of intense excitement” began when a posse rode into town on that Saturday morning.
Being sought were two men who had stolen mules from a farm along Lick Creek in Audrain County.
The posse “had not been in our city over half an hour before the rogues came into town in a buggy, the mules being led by the horse attached to the buggy,” the newspaper reported.
The men came to Louisiana from Clarksville and were looking for a place to cross the Mississippi into Illinois. Told that the ice-covered river would not support their team, the men turned up South Carolina Street.
Kingston was walking along Main Street and as the team passed, he recognized the suspects from a description given by the posse.
“He overtook them about half way along the block between Main and Third and, seizing the mules by their halters, demanded the outlaws to surrender,” The Journal said.
The mules were startled and knocked Kingston to the ground. The suspects “jumped out of the buggy and took to their heels.” Kingston found a horse nearby and gave chase, “but most unfortunately without being armed.”
The officer quickly caught up with the suspects and again demanded their surrender.
“One of them drew a pistol, but not firing, it was taken by his companion, who deliberately shot Mr. Kingston, the ball entering just below the left shoulder and passing through his left breast,” the newspaper explained.
Kingston fell from the horse and lived for about 20 minutes. The Journal was indignant.
“He was borne to his home, to his wife and (three) little ones, a bloody corpse – slain by an enemy of society,” it said.
Kingston had served with two Pike County Union militia units, the last of which was mustered out on Dec. 1, 1864. It isn’t clear if he was on duty at the time of the shooting, but no one was surprised when hearing about his actions.
The Quincy Daily Whig and Republican called Kingston “a good, energetic officer” and “an honest upright citizen” who “was respected by all who knew him.”
Hot pursuit
The suspects were John and James Lindsey, who grew up near Paris in Monroe County.
Authorities believed the brothers were part of a theft racket run by Confederate guerillas and Southern sympathizers.
Even as Kingston lay dying, townspeople joined the Audrain County posse to search for the suspects, who split up in hopes of avoiding capture. It didn’t work.
Twenty-year-old John Lindsey was cornered near Clinton Spring at the south edge of Louisiana, He was shot twice while trying in vain to elude his captors, but the wounds were superficial.
The suspect was marched back into town past Kingston’s house, where the officer’s “dead body was lying, still weltering in blood, and scarcely cold from the hand of his assassin,” The Journal said.
Several in the crowd that had gathered to watch the procession urged that Lindsey be executed immediately.
“The criminal appeared somewhat daunted, but we were surprised at the coolness he manifested,” The Journal offered.
Pike County Judge Thomas James Clark Fagg, who in two years would join the Missouri Supreme Court, warned against mob violence and assured that the suspect would be “tried and punished” if found guilty.
Meanwhile, James Lindsey came across a man riding into Louisiana, stole his horse and was believed to be hightailing it west. The posse gave up its pursuit as night fell.
Under questioning, John Lindsey said he and his brother had fought for the Confederates under generals Joseph Shelby and Sterling Price. He admitted being part of a theft ring but swore stealing the mules was their first attempt at crime.
The story later was corroborated by John Blue, an Audrain County rebel who was captured in January 1865 near Kinderhook, Ill.
Kingston was buried on Sunday, Dec. 18, in Louisiana’s Riverview Cemetery. The same day, James Lindsey stole a horse in Bowling Green with the idea of returning to Louisiana to find his brother.
Monday and Tuesday passed without any news, and many thought the fugitive had disappeared.
“But it was not so ordered,” The Journal reported. “The hand of justice was to overtake him. The guilty shall not always escape. ‘The way of the transgressor is hard,’ saith the great Ruler of all things.”
Cold capture
Eighteen-year-old James Lindsey had chosen to hide rather than run.
The posse tracked him to the rural Pike County home of Robert Finnell and surrounded it.
An unidentified woman who answered the door claimed she was the only one in the house. The posse tossed each room and turned up nothing until one of the searchers noticed the house was a little chilly. It seems the fireplace was not in use.
“’Here’s a man up the chimney,’” the newspaper reported the searcher as saying. “He was brought down, having nothing on but his shirt and drawers. Some of the party were for shooting him, but it being desirable to get something out of him, he was taken prisoner.”
Perhaps Lindsey was waiting for new clothes to be made because a huge quantity of stolen yarn was found in the house. The woman denied any knowledge, but the posse didn’t buy the story and took her into custody.
Lindsey was returned to Louisiana the next day and spilled more beans than his brother had. The theft ring to which they belonged was one of several that stole livestock and items in Missouri and sold them in Pike, Calhoun and Adams counties of Illinois.
The outlaws had a rendezvous point for exchanging goods and money about five miles west of Bowling Green, and sometimes crossed the river at Clarksville. A jailhouse reunion certainly wasn’t one for which the brothers had hoped.
“When he was placed in the calaboose, (James) said to his brother, ‘John, they caught me, too,’” The Journal said. “John replied, ‘Jim, they will shoot you sure,’ to which he replied, ‘Well, I can’t help it.’ At first, they talked with a good deal of composure, but soon both gave way to tears.”
Townspeople again turned to talk of executing both without a trial, but “no demonstration was made toward mobbing them,” the newspaper said.
“They have been visited and prayed for by several of our ministers, but it is difficult to tell if any effect is produced upon their minds,” it added.
Prosecutors did their best to keep the trial in Louisiana, but it was moved to St. Louis. The Journal said the episode was proof that more needed to be done in curbing rebel bushwhackers.
“No time should be lost by the citizens of both sides of the river to ferret out and bring to speedy punishment those lawless bands whose occupation is plunder and murder,” it intoned.
Epilogue
Unfortunately, that’s where the story ends for now.
Records do not indicate the result of the Lindsey brothers’ trials.
Given the circumstances, they likely were convicted and executed, but further research may provide a conclusion.
