“There is a saying that it is always darkest just before day, if this is true then methinks it must be near day dawn in Missouri, for surely it can hardly get much darker than now.” Diary entry (believed) written by Ellen Benton, sister of Sarah Benton Selmes, Hannibal, Mo. Aug. 31, 1861.

She continued: The dark days of September 1861 began “with the state in the hands of the Secessionists and the enforcement of Confederate laws. The railroad was in Confederate hands from St. Joseph to Palmyra, and the train cars were under constant fire.”

