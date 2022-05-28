CLARKSVILLE — The world championship bicycle race held in Pike County 135 years ago had a long-lasting impact.
Thousands of people gathered in the bustling town of Clarksville to watch nationally known competitors square off on May 23, 1887. Though it wasn’t the first such event in town, it certainly drew more attention than any other.
“The contestants were a veritable Who’s Who of early American cycling,” author Sean McLachlan wrote in “It Happened in Missouri.”
Ten men signed up, but only six would complete the challenging course – five laps around a 20-and-a-half-mile-route that extended to Calumet, Aberdeen and Turpin before returning to Clarksville on what was called The Belt Road.
The Louisiana Journal called it a “terrible trial of power and resolution.” The race was even more amazing because all but one participant rode “ordinaries” – bicycles with a large front wheel and a small rear tire. They could be dangerous, earning the nickname “man slicer” for what sometimes happened when accidents took place.
The big contest began at 9:17 a.m. and after the two laps, Robert Neilson, Horace Crocker and William Rhodes jostled for the lead.
“They all seemed in good trim, and were within a few feet of one another,” the Journal reported.
Neilson and Rhodes had taken the brakes off their machines, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted they “rode down the hills like demons.” Samuel Hollingsworth and Stillman Whittaker were close behind. By the third lap, however, strain began to take its toll.
“Neilson had disfigured his face, but had, in some way or other, picked himself up and caught his companions,” the Journal said. Rhodes had fainted, but “after the administration of stimulants, he revived.”
Charles Frazier, who competed despite a severe left leg injury after a practice run crash along one of Clarksville’s hills, dropped out. Alfred McCurdy hit a rock and fell. He tried to resume, but could not. Charles Ashinger and John Brooks also called it quits.
Neilson and Rhodes were the frontrunners as the fourth lap was completed. Crocker was two minutes behind and, after gulping two cups of water handed to him by a trainer, whizzed along “somewhat inspired by the urgent appeals of his friends to press on,” the newspaper said.
Moments later, Crocker got more than a drink. A Clarksville man had been told to shower the cyclist with water. Unfortunately, the farmer let go of the bucket. The impact knocked Crocker off his bike, but he managed to get back on and continue.
The finish line had been set up just north of town across from the paper mill. Since the cyclists only made a lap a little more than once an hour, spectators had filled the time between by having picnics, listening to bands or socializing. Now, with the time nearing for racers to come in sight for the last push, they became anxious.
“The crowd was in a fever of excitement, and not altogether in the best humor,” the Journal noticed.
Neilson and Rhodes soon were spotted.
“The road was hard and smooth as a floor from this point to the finish, with a slight down grade near the tape, and Neilson, with his powerful track spurt, pressed closer to Rhodes, who was struggling to maintain the lead,” wrote Dorothy J. Caldwell in the Missouri Historical Review.
Neilson passed Rhodes to win the race with a time of six hours, 46 minutes and 27 seconds. Rhodes crossed 24 seconds later. Crocker came in third just five minutes behind. Hollingsworth outlasted Whittaker by only six seconds.
Caldwell called it “a thrilling ending.” The 10th competitor, Louis de Franklin Munger, had ridden a tricycle that featured two medium-sized wheels on the back and a smaller one up front. Though he couldn’t keep up with the others, Munger did break the 100-mile record for a three-wheeler at 10 hours and 42 minutes.
By the time Munger got back to Clarksville, Neilson had already hoisted the solid silver world championship cup valued at what would today be around $8,000. Other prizes also were awarded.
In a show of neighborliness that would extend to modern flood fighting, Clarksville residents and businesses contributed the 2022 equivalent of more than $26,000 to feed, house and entertain the cycling entourage.
With the invention of chain drives, sprocket gears, pneumatic tires and lighter materials, the ordinary would soon become obsolete. But bicycling would remain a fixture around Clarksville.
Amateur racing continued in Missouri at the local level. In the northeast part of the state, Hannibal, Macon, Moberly and Shelbina boasted bicycle tracks, and The Belt Road remained a favorite day trip.
The 75th anniversary of the Clarksville race was observed in 1962, with the national championship ride of a little more than 62 miles. The winner was 26-year-old Bob Tetslaff, a fifth-grade teacher from San Jose, Calif.
“Twenty-seven riders (of 83 who entered) finished the race,” The Quincy Herald-Whig said. “Pile-ups, broken pedals, flat tires and broken wheels knocked the others out of the competition at various points.”
The June 24 event was part of the larger Clarksville River Festival, which featured helicopter rides, the Possum Holler Opry, a water show and dedication of the new skylift tourist attraction. One estimate put the crowd at 15,000.
Subsequent races were held throughout the 1960s, with the last big contest coming on the 100th anniversary in 1987. Showing that some things rarely change, only 11 of the 60 competitors finished.
To this day, motorists can find a designated bicycle lane along Highway 79 between Clarksville and Louisiana.
