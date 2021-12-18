A curved staircase, hand crafted from native maple harvested when this nation was still in its infancy, was reduced to ashes in the late afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, when a major fire gutted the interior of the Hannibal house numbered 308 N. Sixth.
Neighbors watched, during the supper hour, as a full command of Hannibal’s firefighters focused attention not so much on the fully engulfed two-story brick structure, but rather on the neighboring houses to the north and south, standing hardly more than an arm’s reach away on each side.
Save the adjoining houses they did; but when the embers died down, wet rubble was all that remained within the brick frame at 308 N. Sixth.
Because of the building’s proximity to the nearby houses, insurance regulators deemed that demolition would have to be brick by brick, rather than by machine, in order to protect the integrity of the nearby structures.
Gordon Harrison, a soft-spoken Hannibal businessman, has a vast appreciation for the past. An entrepreneur, his mission leans, whenever possible, toward reclamation. He visualized the charred remains as an opportunity to restore this shell of a house, which was built during the heyday of Hannibal’s lumber years, and which once served as home to some of Hannibal’s noteworthy citizens.
Harrison purchased the structure and committed to transforming the old house into new, rebuilding the interior by using reclaimed materials from other old buildings which were unable to be saved.
After removing 40 dump truck loads of debris from within the structure, Harrison went to work.
Period staircase
Now, nearly two years after the fire, the most unique feature of this nearly restored house is its maple staircase.
To fully understand the significance of replacing the staircase which burned to ashes in the January 2020 fire, one needs to go back in time to October 2020, when the city had ordered the demolition of a dilapidated house: a two-story frame structure at 218 S. Maple.
Gordon Harrison undertook the task of demolishing that house, board by board. He salvaged the wood in conjunction with his business, the Mark Twain Architectural Salvage Supply Co., 901 Lyon.
That task included the dismantling of the maple staircase, which, coincidentally, was an exact duplicate of the staircase which burned in the January 2020 fire.
“It had the same twist and the same steps,” as the staircase that burned. “It could have been made by the same person. It fit like a glove,” into the house on North Sixth Street, Harrison said.
Nearing completion
Now, with restoration of 308 N. Sixth nearly complete, he looks forward to returning the house to Hannibal’s tax base as an occupied residence.
“It is in perfect condition,” Harrison said. “The structure is rock solid, with a cut limestone foundation. You will not see a single brick or stone which has settled.”
He tuck-pointed the interior, rewired and plumbed it, insulated the house, and used all period moldings. Every window — destroyed by the fire — was rebuilt to period style.
History
Research undertaken by Esley Hamilton in the 1980s, and by this author, reveals that this house was most likely constructed circa 1885. It is situated in Hannibal’s Central Park Historic District.
Originally, a pre-Civil War house stood on Lot 7, and utilized the whole of the town lot.
Joseph Rowe, who lived at 420 N. Fifth in 1885, commissioned two brick houses to be built on Lot 7, Block 31, and those two houses remain in place today, thanks to the recent efforts of Hannibal firefighters, and Gordon Harrison.
Who walked those stairs?
So, who walked up and down the original maple staircase — in all its grandeur — in the house which was originally numbered 306, and in 1913 would become known as 308 N. Sixth St.?
(Address was 306)
1888: Mrs. Honnour Brady and her grandchildren, Charles B., H. Honnour and Mary V. Williamson.
1892: Charles T. Hayward, president of Hayward Grocery Co.
1894-97 Rev. James H. Malcolm, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, and Lily M. Davison, domestic.
1901: Philip H., Anna, Milton P. and Miss Mary Knighton.
1903: Joshua P. Richards Jr. and his wife, Ella Richards.
1907: The Rev. Edward P. Little, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, and his children, Harold L., and Miss Isabel.
1909: Rev. Hunter Davidson and his wife, Elizabeth, pastor Trinity Episcopal Church.
(Address changed to 308)
1914, 1918: Rev. A.G. Van Elden, rector Trinity Episcopal Church.
1920-1923: Rev. Wm. S.W. and Mabel Raymond, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church.
1937: Edward Billings.
1959: Guy D. Riddle
Maple Avenue staircase
Regular readers of this column will remember a story published in 2020 regarding the house at 218 S. Maple. Miss Mary Pettibone, as a new bride of Col. James Tilly Barber, lived in this Italianate/Eastlake style home, on the northwest corner of South Maple and Lyon, Hannibal, at the time of her marriage in 1884. She died two years later.
Today, the stairway in the house where she lived as a newlywed has new life at 308 N. Sixth.
Note: The 218 S. Maple story can be accessed at:
maryloumontgomery.com/single-post/2020/08/07/a-grand-hannibal-ceremony-launched-short-lived-marriage
Note: The story about Rev. Little’s tenure at the Trinity Episcopal Church can be accessed at: maryloumontgomery.com/single-post/2020/04/11/rev-little-s-family-witnessed-hannibal-s-history-in-progress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.