Editor's Note

Public documents show two spellings of Whistler, with and without a “t”.

Dr. Richard Schmidt is profiled in this author’s book, “Hannibal’s West End.”

When Bettie (Williams Doxey) Whisler boarded one of the two Quincy, Ill.-bound steamboats docked along Hannibal’s riverfront following the fireworks display on July 4, 1902, she carried with her a bud from a night-blooming cereus, a gift from her mother-in-law, Fannie C. Bivens Whisler, a West End florist.

The swift waters of the Mississippi were illuminated softly by the waning crescent moon. The boat slowly meandered up the Mississippi River. Just as slowly, the flower bud in Mrs. Whisler’s hand opened, exposing — to the amazement of others on board — a rare bloom.

Mary Lou Montgomery, retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” and “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’” 47 stories of the Market Street Wedge and on west to Lindell Avenue. Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com. Her collective works can be found at www.maryloumontgomery.com.

