When she lived in the 100 block of South Levering, Hannibal, Mo., from 1956-1959, Carol Lane Fenton remembers, “Many, many evenings my mother sent me to (Hayes Market) to grab something to add to our evening meal.”

And that’s the way it was with the family-operated grocery stores that dotted Hannibal’s landscape during the mid 1950s and prior. They served the needs of their neighbors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.